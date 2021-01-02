We all lived on hope. I became a different me last year: Divya Dutta

bollywood

Everyone had their own takeaway from the year gone by. It gave a number of lessons to people and made them introspect, while many felt humility and gratitude in their lives. Divya Dutta, who had six releases in 2020, shares that it feels strange to say she had a good year. “We were and still are in unreal times. Suddenly from following deadlines and running around in suitcases, we were all at home. But what warms my heart is that the world came together in a beautiful way. Today, I make it a point to meet my neighbours and celebrate occasions with them as they became family. The power of simplicity and bonding has been amazing. We all lived on hope. I became a different me last year.”

The mumbai ki thandi.. bheeni bheeni.. pic.twitter.com/ai59MWMRJ4 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 29, 2020

On the work front, she received two awards and seven releases, including four shorts, two web shows and a film. “It wasn’t bad! I enjoyed playing different roles in each of them and even shot for a few last year while maintaining safety protocols. The film Ram Singh Charlie was so special and I am glad that the audiences gave it their love. The filmmaking process was so pure,” says the actor, who is delighted to see people come together in the industry.

“Everyone was waiting for things to open up, so that the shoots could start. People started working gradually and a number of them were waiting and watching. Many shoots will start this month onwards and that is a good sign. When you are together problems seems small. Akshay Kumar has paved the way for everyone as he shot a film and returned with the whole unit safely as well. It shows, if you are careful, then work won’t stop as there are a lot of people who are dependent on work. The first half of 2021 is all booked for me. I have two big feature films and two web series lined up. It is lovely to be back on the sets. I will be shooting in the North –Jaipur, Punjab, Indore,” she divulges, adding that she has finally finished writing her second book, which should be out this year, too.

