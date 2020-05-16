We are all not in the same boat but in the same storm, says Rasika Dugal
Rasika Dugal states inequalities in our society become more apparent in a crisis. She talks about admiring actors who have done shoots at home but hopes it is not the new normalbollywood Updated: May 16, 2020 12:25 IST
The lockdown has made Rasika Dugal grateful for all the things that she “otherwise took for granted”. At her home in Bandra, Mumbai, with husband-actor Mukul Chadda for company, she has nothing to complain, she says. But states that the world as we know it has changed and “no one knows what the new normal will be”.
Does everyone have that one thing they always wanted to learn but don't particularly have the skill for/never find time for ? Singing is that for me. I have always looked at singers with complete awe and respect. At different points in my life.....whenever I have some time off, I find a music class to join. Singing (errrm .... in my case,sometimes squeaking through the higher notes ) gives me immense joy . Besides....notebook, pen and harmonium....have that old worldiness that always makes me feel at home. And even though I look reasonably perplexed by some of those notes and even though my neighbours might feel differently about this ....I think I might be getting somewhere 😄! @namitdas this one is for you 😊 . . . . . . #lockdownday22 #lockdowndays #lockdowndiaries #music #musicclasses #singing #singingthroughthelockdown #
“There has already been - as in the case of the migrant labourers- a lot of suffering. And from what I have been watching and reading, a lot more to come for many, with respect to basic healthcare and other necessities. I am struggling to not give into this sense of doom and gloom and struggling to keep the sense of humour alive through all of this! I have realised that good health cannot be taken for granted and, sadly, we live in a very unequal world and those inequalities become even more apparent in a crisis. Like someone rightly said, ‘We are in the same storm, but not in the same boat’,” shares the Mirzapur actor.
Workwise, Dugal had finished shooting for Delhi Crime Season 2 in March and was scheduled to leave for UK to shoot for Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut, but as the situation was worse in UK than in India at that time, the producers rescheduled the shoot to October. Dugal was also supposed to shoot for a short film with Naseeruddin Shah, which has been pushed for now. Dugal says, “Honestly, I have no idea what it will be like or when will it be realistically possible to start shooting again. Some actors have started shoots from home. And while those are interesting and challenging in their own way, I hope that this is not the new normal. Being on set and surrounded by a million energies was something I used to thrive on.”
With Bollywood engaging and entertaining their fan following through fun videos of cooking, working out and even releasing singles, they are also talking about serious issues in the country on their social media handles. The Out Of Love actor feels this is the time to be authentic. “If you feel like you want to engage and share, then do it, but it is not at all important if you don’t feel so. Just be yourself. Do what your heart desires or what floats your boat. As long as it’s responsible and respectful ! And keep that sense of humour !”
Remembering Safia and Manto on their birthday. And some special memories with their family when they were in Bombay for the release of @mantofilm The real Manto and Safia The reel Manto and Safia from one of my favourite scenes in the film @nanditadasofficial thank you for keeping the scene !☺️ Me with Safias daughters Nuzhat Apa and Nusrat Apa And finally a picture of @nanditadasofficial @nawazuddin._siddiqui and me which all three of us like.😄 Accompanied by the warmth of Saabs stories. Thank you @nanditadasofficial for also archiving some of these memories in your book #MantoandI . . . . . #mantothefilm #Safia #Manto #NanditaDas #nawazudinsiddiqui #MantoandI #memories