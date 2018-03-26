We can only grow when we work with people more talented then us: Varun Dhawan on working with Shojit Sircar

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of October, has said his biggest achievement has been “surrendering to Shoojit Sircar’s vision”.

“I would do nothing different. Surrendering to Shoojit Sircar’s vision and being directed by him has been one of my biggest achievements. We can only grow when we work with people more talented then us and this experience for me has been just that. October,” Varun tweeted on Sunday.

Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, October celebrates love, nature and the autumn season.

Varun plays a housekeeper at a hotel who is in love with the idea of love. The girl whom he follows into the ICU of a hospital barely acknowledges him at their workplace. Yet he clings to the idea of love.

The film also stars Banita Sandhu and is slated to release on April 13.

