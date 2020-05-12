We should let the environment recover: Amyra Dastur

bollywood

Updated: May 12, 2020 15:48 IST

Given the two months in lockdown, ‘bored’ was the first word that came from actor Amyra Dastur when asked about her experience. After constantly working for four years, the 27-year-old is now living with her parents — dad, a doctor, and mother, a homemaker.

“I’m bored, but I haven’t been with them for long, so I like it now. My mom always used to be anxious when my dad went to the hospital, thus I decided to be with them. I get groceries and keep parenting both of them,” chuckles Dastur, who is working out almost three hours a day. “There is not much to do, so I’ve been working out. I start my workout by skipping over the rope, then using my body weight. I go for Russian crunches, planks, squats, deadlifts, chest presses, shoulder presses and wind it all up within half an hour of stretching. My body has not looked better,” she says, adding, “I have also been reading books such as The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, The Help, and Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows.” And without having to step outside for work, the actor shares that her hair feels better, too, and so does her face, which is devoid of any layers of makeup.

Dastur also believes that the best part about the quarantine has been the positive impact on the environment. “The Ganga hasn’t been cleaner in the last 40 years. We can see the Himalayas from Punjab now... and I want this to stay. However, when we get back to our daily regime, we will forget this. So once, the lockdown opens, we should be more mindful and let the environment recover from years of damage,” adds Dastur. And in order to maintain the cleanliness, the actor suggests that there should be a heavy fine imposed on people littering around the city.