What Sonu Sood is doing is commendable: Actor Soundarya Sharma

bollywood

Updated: May 31, 2020 13:55 IST

It’s been four months now that actor Soundarya Sharma is away from her family due to the current lockdown and the actor is just counting days as to when she can return home from Los Angeles, where she has been stuck alone. “My flight got cancelled for the sixth time in a row and I just don’t know when will I be able to meet my parents. Taking repatriation flight is also not easy and there are people more needy than me who want to go first, so I am waiting for normal flight operation to resume,” she says.

Sharing about how she is coping up all alone in the US she says, “I have been trying to keep myself busy and not think much about the current situation. Self-care and pampering myself at home is what I am doing currently. I workout every day and listen to Bhajans in the morning so that I stay connected to my roots. I have been cooking and reading, which keeps me busy all day. And meditate to keep all the negative thoughts away,” says the Ranchi Diaries actor.

Talking about the news reports of the migrants in India that she has been reading online, she shares that it breaks her heart and makes her feel helpless looking at the pictures and videos. “ It is heartbreaking, to say the least. What Sonu Sood is doing is commendable and deserves more than just applause. When I see the plight of these migrants, I forget my pain because my suffering is nowhere close to what they are going through.”