When Ali Fazal became the official supplier of food on the sets of Milan Talkies

The cast and crew of filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s upcoming film, Milan Talkies, was in for a delicious surprise when they landed in Lucknow recently to shoot the film.

Lead actor Ali Fazal, who hails from the Uttar Pradesh capital, brought home-cooked meals to the sets, adding the much needed flavour of enjoyment at work.

Ali’s grandmother is fond of cooking. She made dishes such as biryani, galouti kebabs, shahi tukda and nalli nihari for everyone. The actor says, “It is mad fun on set because I became the official supplier for food on sets when we were shooting in Lucknow. My maternal grandmother and aunt would make something delicious for the crew and send on the sets every day.”

The cast, including Shraddha Srinath, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Yashpal Sharma and Sikander Kher also tried restaurants in the city whenever they got a chance. “Tigmanshu sir knows the area very well, so we were invariable competing on who would bring what from which restaurant,” says Ali, who was last seen on the silver screen in the film, Fukrey Returns, last year.

