‘When I got married to Priyanka Chopra in 2014’: Man recalls his five minutes of fame

Updated: May 02, 2020 11:00 IST

Priyanka Chopra’s fans were in for a surprise on Friday when a man claimed he was the first one to marry the actor, though by mistake. Brandon Schuster, who introduces himself as a film and TV lover, shared a throwback picture with Priyanka after he garlanded her while welcoming her at an event and realised it was one of the rituals of a Hindu wedding.

Brandon shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, “I got ‘married’ to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a ‘green carpet’ event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolized ‘marriage’ in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day.” The incident was misreported by a section of the Indian media that year.

I got "married" to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a "green carpet" event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolized "marriage" in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day. pic.twitter.com/wt1Q0S3NBF — Brandon Schuster (@brandonwrites) May 1, 2020

His reply came in response to American TV personality Chrissy Teigen’s tweet in which she asked, “Have you ever been famous but for like 1 minute? a talking head on an infomercial, in the background of a big movie? something u share with people at dinner parties but it’s so stupid..I would like to see it.”

A few fans laughed over the picture. A fan wrote, “Not exactly but haha.” Another commented, “nick is shaking” with several laughing emojis.

Priyanka is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas and the couple resides in Los Angeles. The two had tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December, 2018.

Priyanka recently revealed Nick is teaching her to play the piano while self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an article written for Vogue, she shared how she and her husband have been passing time. She said that they have been encouraging each other to “sharpen our creative skills and develop projects we want to produce”.

