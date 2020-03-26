When Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on the ‘nasty gossip’ about her and Hrithik Roshan

bollywood

Back in the day, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were one of the hottest on-screen couples. In fact, their sizzling chemistry led to speculation that their romance spilled off screen during the making of Yaadein (2001) and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon (2003). The rumours spread like wildfire despite the fact that he was married to (now ex-wife) Sussanne Khan at the time.

On her show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal in 2002, Simi asked Kareena if she was upset by the “mean, nasty gossip” about her and Hrithik. “Anything they write about me upsets me,” was her response.

When prodded, Kareena said, “If you are famous, you are bound to be spoken about. Being an actor or an actress, it is part and parcel. As long as the people and families concerned know about what is important, that is what matters.”

Kareena was also asked if she discussed the link-up rumours with Hrithik’s family. “No, there was nothing to clarify, because it was like a joke. I mean, it still is a joke. But one thing which is clear is I am never going to let it affect my friendship with Hrithik in any way, no matter what. Definitely not,” she said.

“We are still crazy on the sets. People have to tell us to shut up and keep quiet, we are still not going to stop being like children,” she added.

Kareena said that she loved to pull Hrithik’s leg and was not going to start behaving differently around him just because of someone’s overactive imagination. “I’m not going to stop that because this is the way I am and it is how I am going to be,” she said.

Hrithik and Kareena starred together in films like Yaadein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

