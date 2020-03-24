e-paper
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor nap together even when in self-isolation. See pic

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and their friends found a fun way to nap together.

bollywood Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:24 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor with her friends Malaika Arora and others.
Setting an example of ‘friendships in the time of a pandemic’, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures of herself and her best friends. The collage themed ‘Fiends that nap together, stay forever’ featured a picture of Kareena sleeping alongside the pictures of her friends taking a nap.

The Jab We Met star included the closest of her friends in the collage including her sister Karisma Kapoor and her best friends Malaika and Amrita Arora. The collage also featured Kareena’s friend Malika Bhat. All the ladies were seen sleeping in peace in the picture collage.

 

This comes as most of the Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-isolation at their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kareena had earlier shared more updates from self-isolation. She shared pics of husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur planting saplings together on Sunday when the country observed janta curfew.

Also read: No TV shoots anymore, Hina Khan mops the floor as Karishma Tanna cooks: Here’s how celebs are self-isolating

She had also shared a photo of Saif reading a book in his library and her clicking a picture of him. Other actors such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif have also shared updates from life in self-isolation.

 

According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Covid-19 has globally claimed over 14,652 live and 3,34,981 people have been tested positive for it.

