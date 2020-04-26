When Priyanka Chopra said ex Shahid Kapoor was ‘only point of commonality’ between her and Kareena Kapoor

bollywood

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:20 IST

Back in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra said some catty things about each other, but that is all in the past now. The two ladies came together on the Koffee With Karan season six finale and surprised everyone with their warm camaraderie.

Talking about the animosity between her and Kareena, Priyanka told Karan Johar, “I think we didn’t even know each other. Like, we never spent time enough with each other. By the time we did, we really started to get along. But till we didn’t do that, it was just weird energy created by people.”

When Karan asked them about the ex-boyfriend they had in common, Priyanka said that it never came in the way of her equation with Kareena. “Actually, that was not a point of contention. It was the only point of commonality,” she said.

However, she changed tack when Karan revealed that he was talking about Shahid Kapoor, who was in a relationship with Kareena for five years and then dated Priyanka for two years. As Priyanka feigned ignorance, Karan asked, “Oh, are we still denying it?” Kareena chimed in, “Well, you can tell us now.” Priyanka’s only answer was, “I’m not denying or accepting.”

Also read: Sonu Nigam’s old azaan tweets surface again, he says it is ‘time for us all to come together’

After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka married Nick Jonas in 2018. The two are currently self-isolating at their Los Angeles home.

Kareena is also happily married to Saif Ali Khan since 2012. Presently, they are quarantining in Mumbai with their son, Taimur Ali Khan. She has been sharing sneak peeks of their family time on her Instagram account.

Shahid, meanwhile, found the love of his life, Mira Rajput, through an arranged marriage. They got married in 2015 and are parents to two beautiful children - a daughter Misha and a son Zain.

Follow @htshowbiz for more