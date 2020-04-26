e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is gorgeous in blue as she shares quarantine pic with Nick Jonas: ‘Felt like wearing a sari. So I did at home’

Priyanka Chopra is gorgeous in blue as she shares quarantine pic with Nick Jonas: ‘Felt like wearing a sari. So I did at home’

Priyanka Chopra shared a warm post with husband Nick Jonas, saying how she wore a sari, possibly to feel happy during difficult times.

bollywood Updated: Apr 26, 2020 11:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra has been in quarantine in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra has been in quarantine in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been in self isolation with husband Nick Jonas at her home in Los Angeles, USA. On Sunday, she posted a new picture with Nick where she is wearing a sari.

Sharing it, she said, “Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone. @nickjonas” In the picture, she is standing with Nick while her face is partially covered, Nick is looking at the camera. Priyanka is wearing a blue and white sari .

 

Through the pandemic lockdown, Priyanka has been sharing inspirational posts to motivate fans to stay positive. Taking part in Lady Gaga-led One World #TogetherAtHome show in mid April this year, Priyanka has written: “I’m honored to have been a part of One World #TogetherAtHome last night. To watch so much talent and so many real life heroes’ stories brought together from every corner of the world for one cause was unprecedented and awe inspiring. As I watched with my family, the same as so many of you in the US, India, throughout Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond, it gave me so much hope that inspite of all hardship maybe we’ll all emerge from this kinder and more compassionate.” In the video attached to it, she had spoken about the plight of refugees around the world, especially during coronavirus times. Priyanka is Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights.

Also read: Karan Johar proudly shows off grey hair as his lockdown look: ‘Let me start behaving like my age for once’

At other times, she has been sharing posts of hope and happiness in difficult times. Couple of days back, sharing a selfie, she had written: “There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world...” while at another time, she had posted a video asking all to stock up of compassion, kindness and gratitude. She had written: “There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19.”

