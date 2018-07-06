When Shikha Talsania gave a ‘big hug’ to troll who hurled abuses at her

Aleading lady of a quintessential Bollywood drama doesn’t always have to fall under a certain body type. And actor Shikha Talsania is the perfect example of breaking this stereotype. She played one of the four female leads in the recently released film Veere Di Wedding (VDW), where she wasn’t cast as the ‘fat friend’ of the protagonist. Although the actor was getting lauded for her portrayal of a strong-headed woman — who is a young mother, married to a white man against her family’s wish — she confesses that she has been through the phase where she was body shamed and trolled, when she started off in films.

“People used to write all sorts of nasty things, and it used to disappoint me. Of course, it’s even more upsetting when it gets to a point where you are name called. But then, [one has to accept that] there are different kinds of people to make the world go around,” says Shikha, who made her Bollywood debut with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Wake up Sid (2009).

The 32-year-old asserts she always maintained a stand and stuck with it. “Somewhere, I always chose to respond [to trolls] with a lot of love and positivity. I feel trolling is such a lovely insight into human behaviour (grins). Honestly, I have never let it affect me too much,” she adds.

Shikha further reveals that instead of blatantly ignoring them, she often reads the comments on her posts. “I find it really interesting to read what people are saying about me. Sometimes, I choose to respond and sometimes, I don’t. Most of the times, I don’t. I feel if I respond to them in the same way they write to me then it’ll take things to a different level,” she says.

Asked if someone has been downright nasty, Shikha shares, “At the beginning of our promotions for VDW, somebody sent me a spurt of abuses like ‘moti, here’s the biggest gaali to you’. I responded by saying ‘kintu, parantu, bandhu, here’s a hug to you’. That’s all they need. And I really want to say them that don’t be a hater, be a lover.”

