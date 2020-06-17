When Sushant Singh Rajput said he had few friends, Salim Khan reacts to Abhinav Kashyap’s claim of sabotaging his career

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:58 IST

India-China border face-off: ‘Forever indebted,’ say Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan as they pay homage to soldiers

The film fraternity has paid tributes to 20 Indian Army soldiers killed in a face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. A host of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu took to social media to pay homage to the martyrs.

Sushant Singh Rajput had once said he couldn’t make friends: ‘They will pretend to like me but then they don’t take my calls’

The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has shaken up the entire nation. Reports suggest that he was lonely and suffering from depression. Two days after the actor’s demise, an old video has resurfaced online, in which he said that he had just two friends. “Very honestly, I just have two friends,” he said in the clip.

Akshay Kumar comes to aid of actor Nupur Alankar facing financial crisis, Renuka Shahane thanks ‘superstar with heart of gold’

Renuka Shahane has thanked actor Akshay Kumar for coming to the aid of her friend, Nupur Alankar, who has been going through a difficult situation financially. Renuka took to Twitter to thank the actor.

Salim Khan on Abhinav Kashyap accusing Salman Khan’s family of sabotaging his career: ‘Watch his films first then we’ll talk’

Filmmaker Salim Khan has reacted to director Abhinav Kashyap’s accusations against the family of sabotaging his career. Abhinav, who directed the first Dabangg film with Salman Khan in the lead, recently said that the actor, and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail had bullied him and tried to impact the release of his films.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister reveals what her son said when she told him ‘Mamu is no more’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister, Shweta, in a Facebook post has written about telling her son that his uncle is no more. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34. He was reportedly suffering from depression.

