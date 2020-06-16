Sushant Singh Rajput had once said he couldn’t make friends: ‘They will pretend to like me but then they don’t take my calls’

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 17:22 IST

The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has shaken up the entire nation. Reports suggest that he was lonely and suffering from depression. Two days after the actor’s demise, an old video has resurfaced online, in which he said that he had just two friends. “Very honestly, I just have two friends,” he said in the clip.

Sushant went on to say that people did not like having conversations with him and would ignore him after pretending to like him at first. “I just cannot make friends. Not because I don’t like people, I really like them, but somehow they don’t find my conversations very interesting. So, the first time they will pretend to be liking me but then they somehow don’t take my calls,” he said.

On Sunday, Sushant was found dead at his residence by his domestic help. The police said that it was a case of death by suicide and that no note was found. The actor’s last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium, in the presence of his family members and a few from the film industry, including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek Kapoor.

After the news of Sushant’s death broke, netizens have been slamming the bigwigs of Bollywood for encouraging nepotism and not making outsiders feel welcome.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker hit out at those targetting Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, and said that it was idiotic and hypocritical to hold them responsible for Sushant’s death. “Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it? He didn’t want to talk about it. He’s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy,” she wrote on Twitter.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

