When Waheeda Rehman said Dilip Kumar played it safe all the time: ‘He lacked courage, would only work with top heroines’

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:00 IST

Actor Waheeda Rehman said in a recent interview that Dilip Kumar ‘always played it safe’. Waheeda was narrating stories about her life and career to Filmfare.

She said, “Dilip Kumar’s a great, great actor. He was a cooperative co-star... But I guess he wasn’t courageous enough.” Waheeda worked with the veteran star in films such as Dil Diya Dard Liya (1966), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Aadmi (1968).

She continued, “He played safe all the time. He’d only work with top heroines, known music directors… Even subject wise, he played safe.” She said that when she was working with the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on Abhiman, he told her to put in a good word for him with Dilip, because he wanted to work with him. “I conveyed that to Dilip saab. But sadly, he didn’t seem interested. What a combination Ray and he’d have made!” she said.

Dilip Kumar is currently in self-quarantine with Saira Banu, according to the latest update shared by his representatives on social media. “Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” the actor’s tweet read.

In the same interview, Waheeda praised Sunil Dutt, whom she described as “a friendly and progressive man” and Guru Dutt, about whom she said, “He spoke little. He’d just observe. But he was extremely sensitive.”

