Dilip Kumar under self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak, says ‘Saira has left nothing to chance’

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 09:46 IST

Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, legendary actor Dilip Kumar on late hours of Monday took to Twitter to inform his fans that he is under self-quarantine and safe. The 97-year-old actor who recently got discharged from the hospital following backaches revealed how he is dealing with the situation.

“I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” read Kumar’s first tweet about coronavirus.

The Naya Daur actor then went to urge people to stop the spread of the virus by staying indoors. “I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders,” Kumar tweeted. “Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others,” he added.

A few days back, Dilip’s wife and senior actor Saira Banu said he is doing better after suffering severe backaches. The Mughal-E-Azam actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering severe backaches.

Saira Banu recorded an audio message on the health update of the actor, which was shared on Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account with several pictures of the two. “Hello everyone. I am so happy to tell all of you that Dilip Sahab is a lot better. He had very severe backache, and we had to go and check it out at Lilavati and we checked it out and we came back,” Banu said in the message.

“With god’s grace and all your blessings, everything is fine. And we have your love, we have your affection and we are so grateful to you. So grateful to god. God is kind,” she added.

Several Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-quarantine as all shooting and production work has been halted in India in the light of the spurt in cases of the highly contagious virus. In India, according to official data, there are an estimated 114 cases who have tested positive for COVID-19 with two deaths reported from the infection.

