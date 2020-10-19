‘You bribe all my marketing teams’: Akshay Kumar tells Kapil Sharma as they shoot together for Laxmmi Bomb

bollywood

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:31 IST

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma sure make for one entertaining episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and the two will appear together again for Laxmmi Bomb promotions. On Saturday, Akshay shared a photo with Laxmmi Bomb co-star Kiara Advani and activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and announced he will be shooting with Kapil.

Posting the picture, Akshay wrote, “Three’s not always a crowd! Team #LaxmmiBomb with the real Laxmi on sets of #TheKapilSharmaShow today!” Thanking him, Kapil wrote, “Thank you for all the love n fun we had on shoot after so long paji Hugging faceFolded hands u were on fire Fire as always.. lots of love n respect Red heartFolded hands best wishes to u n the whole team of #LaxmiBomb #LaxmiBombontkss #TheKapilSharmaShow Love-you gesture.”

I think my film promotions are incomplete without your show now...either it’s that or you bribe all my film’s marketing team 😂😂 But seriously thank you for a fun day, see you soon 🤗 https://t.co/qD9uLAbd1P — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 19, 2020

Post a fun shoot on the @TheKapilSShow for #LaxxmiBomb I guess my expression says it all ❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/V2KV8wg2ki — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) October 19, 2020

Joking how all his promotions happen on the comedy show, Akshay wrote, “I think my film promotions are incomplete without your show now...either it’s that or you bribe all my film’s marketing team. But seriously thank you for a fun day, see you soon.” Kapil replied in the same vein.

Earlier, film’s director Raghava Lawrence had revealed how the film changed its name from Kanchana to Laxmmi Bomb. “Our Tamil film was named after the main lead character Kanchana. Kanchana means ‘gold’ which is a form of Lakshmi. Earlier I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi. By god’s grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly,” he explained.