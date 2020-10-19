e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘You bribe all my marketing teams’: Akshay Kumar tells Kapil Sharma as they shoot together for Laxmmi Bomb

‘You bribe all my marketing teams’: Akshay Kumar tells Kapil Sharma as they shoot together for Laxmmi Bomb

Akshay Kumar joked that Kapil Sharma bribes all his films’ marketing teams as they shoot together for Laxmmi Bomb. The episode also featured Kiara Advani and activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar with Kiara Advani and activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Akshay Kumar with Kiara Advani and activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi on The Kapil Sharma Show.
         

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma sure make for one entertaining episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and the two will appear together again for Laxmmi Bomb promotions. On Saturday, Akshay shared a photo with Laxmmi Bomb co-star Kiara Advani and activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and announced he will be shooting with Kapil.

Posting the picture, Akshay wrote, “Three’s not always a crowd! Team #LaxmmiBomb with the real Laxmi on sets of #TheKapilSharmaShow today!” Thanking him, Kapil wrote, “Thank you for all the love n fun we had on shoot after so long paji Hugging faceFolded hands u were on fire Fire as always.. lots of love n respect Red heartFolded hands best wishes to u n the whole team of #LaxmiBomb #LaxmiBombontkss #TheKapilSharmaShow Love-you gesture.”

 
 
 

Joking how all his promotions happen on the comedy show, Akshay wrote, “I think my film promotions are incomplete without your show now...either it’s that or you bribe all my film’s marketing team. But seriously thank you for a fun day, see you soon.” Kapil replied in the same vein.

Earlier, film’s director Raghava Lawrence had revealed how the film changed its name from Kanchana to Laxmmi Bomb. “Our Tamil film was named after the main lead character Kanchana. Kanchana means ‘gold’ which is a form of Lakshmi. Earlier I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi. By god’s grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly,” he explained.

top news
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Powered by fall in bad loans HDFC Bank Q2 profits soar
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In