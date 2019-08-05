Zaira Wasim tweets on Kashmir situation: ‘This too shall pass’

bollywood

Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Zaira Wasim, Sanjay Suri and Dia Mirza have reacted on the uncertainty prevailing in Kashmir valley. Anupam, whose wife Kirron Kher is a BJP MLA, tweeted “Kashmir solution has begun”, while Kashmir-based actor Zaira Wasim wrote, “This too shall pass”.

This too shall pass! #Kashmir — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) August 4, 2019

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace 🙏🏻 #KashmirNeedsAttention — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 5, 2019

This is among the few tweets by Zaira ever since she quit Bollywood in June. The 18-year-old actor had said in a Facebook post that she felt films as her relationship with religion was threatened. Zaira made her debut with Dangal co-starring Aamir Khan and later starred in Secret Superstar.

Dia Mirza and Sanjay Suri, meanwhile, prayed for peace. “My thoughts are with #Kashmir. Praying for peace #KashmirNeedsAttention,” wrote Dia while Sanjay wrote, “Stay safe one and all in #JammuKashmir.”

Uncertainity prevailed in the Kashmir Valley following a massive security build-up and a government advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave. The tensions in the Valley emerged after the Jammu and Kashmir administration scrapped the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourist to leave the state, citing security threats from terrorists backed by the Pakistan Army.

The government has suspended mobile services in Jammu and Srinagar. Schools and colleges have been shut down in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua, and Udhampur districts and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.

Section 144 under the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Srinagar from midnight, while the same will be under effect in Jammu from 6 am today. Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up and state government’s advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit.

