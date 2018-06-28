Zingaat ruined? Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak song has Twitter up in arms

Dhadak’s song Zingaat landed on Wednesday amid high expectations. A retread of the hit Marathi number from Sairaat, the song was expected to divide people on Twitter and it did. While Bollywood celebs cannot stop raving about the Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor’s version, Twitter is not too pleased. And it retaliated the only way it knows -- by generating jokes and memes targeted at the Dhadak song.

Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics for the Hindi song that has retained the tune and mood of the original number from Sairat.The new song has been picturised on Janhvi and Ishaan. Though Ajay Atul, who composed and sang for the Marathi hit have also worked on the Hindi one, Twitterati just doesn’t find it equally cool.

They especially hate the fact that Karan Johar had Farah Khan choreograph the song when the original was loved for its spontaneity.

One user, @ashchanchlani, wrote, "Ok honestly zingaat hindi version is not that bad I mean its the same people who made the marathi one So the feel is still THERE. But ofcourse the original one is more natural.”

Check out some more tweets:

Pic 1- Zingaat from Sairaat 😍

Pic 2- Zingaat from Dhadak 😒#ZingaatRuined

Who agrees with me? 🙋😜 pic.twitter.com/c7ZPcSCvY5 — 💥 Šheetu ❤ Šhilpu 💥 (@Dil_ka_aitbaar) June 27, 2018

Zingat from Sairat

Zingat from Dhadhak#ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/uY8WMdaJmZ — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) June 27, 2018

#Zingaat was a song which was not choreographed and was shot naturally. @karanjohar roped in @TheFarahKhan and both of them ended up destroying a Marathi Classic. — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) June 28, 2018

*My Reaction*

Pic 1 - While listening to Marathi Zingaat



Pic 2 - While listening to Hindi Zingaat#ZingaatRuined #Zingaat pic.twitter.com/YN6OtH5iW7 — naval (@naval17389804) June 27, 2018

*My Reaction*

Pic 1 - While listening to Marathi Zingaat



Pic 2 - While listening to Hindi Zingaat#ZingaatRuined #Zingaat pic.twitter.com/YN6OtH5iW7 — naval (@naval17389804) June 27, 2018

Audience searching for lyrics, beats, energy in Karan johar’s zingaat in hindi #ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/t2Ro40YzIm — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) June 27, 2018

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is an official adaptation of Sairat - a Marathi film that was a surprise hit at the box office and received wide accolades for the apt portrayal of caste divide in our society. Janhvi steps into the shoes of Rinku Rajguru for Dhadak while Ishaan takes on the role essayed by Akash Thosar in Sairat.

Watch the Hindi and Marathi versions here:

Do you like the new one?

Follow @htshowbiz for more