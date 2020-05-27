Zoa Morani goes for round 2 of plasma donation, says ‘last time it helped get a patient out of ICU’. See pic

Updated: May 27, 2020 13:02 IST

Actor Zoa Morani, who recovered after testing positive for novel coronavirus, again donated her plasma at a hospital on Tuesday. She shared pictures from the hospital on her Instagram along with a note from her doctor.

Sharing a picture of herself in the middle of a plasma donation process, Zoa wrote, “Plasma donation round 2...Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmaTherapy.”

Giving a reply to few of her followers who had raised objection to her not removing shoes during the first round, she wrote on her Instagram stories, “Plasma donation round 2...because round 1 was a success, and I removed my shoes this time.”

The official My BMC Instagram handle also shared Zoa’s post along with a “Thank you.”

Zoa first donated blood plasma almost a month after recovering from coronavirus. The actor, who was quarantined and kept under medication in April, also urged those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

“Donated my blood today for the Plasma therapy trials at Nair hospital. It was fascinating! Always a silver lining I suppose. The team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe (sic),” Zoa wrote on Instagram on May 9.

She also thanked the doctors for taking care of her and hoped patients benefit from the donation. “All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial, to help others covid patients recover! I hope this works #IndiaFightsCorona. They even gave me a certificate and Rs 500. Wont lie, I felt super cool today (sic),” she had added.

Zoa, along with her sister Shaza and father, producer Karim Morani, had tested positive for coronavirus in April. All three were discharged from the hospital after testing negative last month.

