A timely literary listicle

From caste dynamics in the capital to AI history and the intersection of faith and gayness, this reading list is as vibrant as the rainbow flag.

Three remarkable works of nonfiction — Lost & Found: Reflections on Grief, Gratitude and Happiness by Kathryn Schulz, H Is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald, and Just Kids by Patti Smith -- deal with grief, desire, and queerness.

In Macdonald’s view, “memories are like heavy blocks of glass” that she is trying to put together to make sense of the loss of her father. She is thinking of training a goshawk, which, she notes “is like looking for grace.” But it’s her articulation of the nature of time while grieving that is brilliant: “Time didn’t run forwards any more. It was a solid thing you could press yourself against and feel it push back; a thick fluid, half-air, half-glass, that flowed both ways and sent ripples of recollection forwards and new event backwards so that new things I encountered, then, seemed souvenirs from the distant past.” The more the book appears about loss and hawks, the more it reveals itself to be about TH White — the writer who suppressed his love for a boy and turned to writing about the countryside, “a love that was safe to write about”.

Smith’s recollection of the time she spent with the American photographer Robert Mapplethorpe is an extraordinary documentation of the “unsettling paranoia, an undercurrent of rumours, snatched fragments of conversation anticipating future revolution” that her generation witnessed. Mapplethorpe, who died of AIDS, examined queer expressions in a variety of ways: through capturing nudes, gay BDSM subculture, and an abundance of image-defying self-portraits. Theirs was a love that cannot be pigeonholed in a category: it was art in itself; something both artists wanted to create “with or without the rest of the world.”

“The chapter on Ricky Martin in particular may strike a chord with Indian queers...”

The Male Gazed: On Hunks, Heartthrobs, and What Pop Culture Taught Me About (Desiring) Men by Manuel Betancourt deals with the effects of the projection of images of desire on someone who is still figuring out where they fit in the scheme of things. “I’ve looked at men around me, in screens both big and small (and sometimes in the real world as well) for guidance on what kind of man I wanted to become.” A classic study of observing men’s bodies as they advertently or inadvertently slip into a space of “privileged invisibility”, the book makes one question whether these bodies “can be made vulnerable” or whether they can “spill over into indecent, or sexual, or yes, homoerotic, if not outright gay, territory.” The chapter on Ricky Martin in particular may strike a chord with Indian queers who may have experienced sexual awakening seeing popular figures like Milind Soman, the Band of Boys, and Ganesh Hegde in the indie pop music videos of the 1990s.

Outlining the queer history behind the digital revolution

Jeanette Winterson’s 12 Bytes: How We Got Here, Where We Might Go Next pushes back at the notion that men are the pioneers of AI and the future world. The book outlines the queer history behind the present digital revolution, underlining the connection between Mary Shelley and Ada Lovelace, who helped design a computer program and has never been credited for it.

Attempting to satiate unruly desires

Night in Delhi by Ranbir Sidhu and Adam Mars-Jones’ Box Hill complicate desire and the city. The respectability the queer individual lets go in attempting to satiate unruly desires are distinct features of both these books.

“Peters presents the myriad ways of looking at transness.”

In pushing the boundaries of fiction, however, nothing comes close to two books by Torrey Peters: her debut Detransition, Baby and her latest, Stag Dance. Peters presents the myriad ways of looking at transness. Whether it’s a story in which everyone has to take hormones because two quarrelling girlfriends happen to invent a contagion or the way she tries to make people witness teenage love in which the principal protagonist is almost daring you to label them in a neat position, she continues to celebrate nonbinary and trans people’s expression of love, desire, and agency complicatedly — something that literary works must turn towards in order to create a space for newer queer directions, futures, and expressions.

Saurabh Sharma is a Delhi-based writer and freelance journalist. They can be found on Instagram/X: @writerly_life.