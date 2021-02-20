IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee: Why should we have to whitewash our heroines
Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee is the author of The Palace of Illusions and The Forest of Enchantments (Photo: Facebook)
Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee is the author of The Palace of Illusions and The Forest of Enchantments (Photo: Facebook)
books

Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee: Why should we have to whitewash our heroines

Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee’s latest work, The Last Queen, tells the tale of one of the most fearless women of the nineteenth century — Rani Jindan Kaur
READ FULL STORY
By Navneet Vyasan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:21 PM IST

It is perhaps quite fascinating that when going through pages of Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee’s seamless prose, in her latest work The Last Queen, one can’ help but draw odious parallels between attempts that aimed to mar Rani Jindan Kaur’s image back then, and their looming presence over strong women in the modern world. Yet, much like it is in today’s day and age, these very attempts to undermine her personality are met with incendiary counters.

But her story is much more than that. Jindan, born to a royal kennel keeper, marries the most powerful ruler in 19th century India — Maharaja Ranjit Singh — almost a mythical figure to her likes, ruler of the sprawling Sikh empire.

Divakaruni’s first person prose, punctilious and breezy at once, ennobles her narrative structure all together. In what she terms as an attempt to “create the atmosphere of the rapid flow of history” clubbed with “the shocking suddenness of the events”, Divakaruni succeeds in bringing to the fore the human side of a queen. Jindan, in Divakaruni’s prose, retains her mischievous confrontational charm from her formative years under the seemingly unquestionable layers of ruthlessness and divinity, a prerequisite for a regent and administrator.

Excerpts from an interview with the author:

Rani Jindan Kaur is a fascinating character in history. Did you stumble upon her story or was it something that took years of research?

I came across Maharani Jindan’s painting, which is now on the cover of The Last Queen, quite by chance at a literary festival when William Dalrymple was discussing his book Kohinoor. I learned a little of her tragic story—how she was wrongfully imprisoned by the British, and her little son, Maharajah Dalip, taken away from her and sent to England, and how, after many years, mother and son managed to be reunited with great difficulty. Immediately, I was attracted to this largely forgotten queen and decided to research her story. Researching, I discovered she was amazingly beautiful, intelligent, brave, and ahead of her time — but also stubborn and with a temper! I decided this complex and inspiring woman had to be my next heroine.

One of the most important facets of the book is that you bring out the greys brilliantly in your prose. Someone who’s such an important part of the history, it could’ve been a proper whitewash. As a writer, how did you make sure that the human side to her weighs in more than any other part of her legacy?

I focused on the close relationships Maharani Jindan would have had — with her husband, Maharajah Ranjit Singh, who falls deeply in love with her, and with her son, Dalip, who is less than a year old when his father dies and she is determined to do whatever she must to protect him. I also wanted to focus on her interactions with the other queens in the zenana, most of whom would have been jealous of her, and she would have had to withstand their plots. Her women friends — Rani Guddan, Rani Pathani (wife of Wazir Dhian Singh) and her maid Mangla helped me to bring out her human side, with its joys and jokes. Finally, I did not want to hide her faults. Why should we feel we have to whitewash our heroines? Every human being is a mix of strength and weakness. We must accept and admire our women protagonists just the way they are and not place an unfair burden of perfection on them. Even Draupadi in my Palace of Illusions and Mother Sita in my Forest of Enchantments have their moments of human weakness.

You choose to write in a first person account. In many ways the role of a writer here is not that different from that of an actor – that of practically living the character.

This is true. I really had to get inside Maharani Jindan’s head and heart and feel what she was feeling, and think what she was thinking—when as a sixteen year old, she falls in love with Maharaja Ranjit Singh; when she is devastated by loss as a young widow; when she is determined to resist the British even when they’ve imprisoned her in the high-security Chunar Fort. When she was separated from her son by a British trick, I felt her anger and her pain—and her determination to never give in.

Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee: Why should we have to whitewash our heroines
Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee: Why should we have to whitewash our heroines

How did you make sure that the prose retains the flair of writing, which it does, and yet successfully moves swiftly from one major point to another escaping fitful continuity? There surely must’ve been parts that you’d have had to omit to contain the story in 300 pages.

I felt it was important to keep the book fast-paced, since I wanted to create the atmosphere of the rapid flow of history and the shocking suddenness of the events that make up Maharani Jindan’s life. So I wrote and re-wrote until I felt I had achieved a good rhythm without losing the important incidents that helped me showcase her character. I always kept her in the center of the story, telling us what happens in her own voice, and that helped me structure the novel.

From the story it seems that maligning a woman’s character in order to weaken her is certainly not a new concept. In the 21st century, to this day, it is as widespread as ever. Do you think about the commonality of these occurrences in the modern world? Jindan’s story is bound to find innumerable takers in women and hopefully ignorant men who’ll hopefully have an epiphany.

You are right, maligning a woman’s moral character, or blaming her for things outside of her control, still sadly continues to happen in society. Strong women often become special targets for this kind of behaviour. Maharani Jindan, too, faced this issue. She was the victim of a terrible smear campaign fabricated by the British, who wanted to destroy her popularity and the love and respect her people had for her. They portrayed her as lascivious and immoral and named her “Messalina of the Punjab.” But she fought against their lies bravely, even from prison, smuggling out letters that were printed in the Punjabi newspapers of the time. I certainly hope that she will inspire many readers, both male and female, so that we fight against such injustices.

The historic city of Lahore, too, comes vividly alive in your writing among other things. Tell us a bit about the research…

That was particularly difficult because of the pandemic. So I had to rely on writings by travellers of the time, including visitors to Maharajah Ranjit Singh’s court. I spent many hours studying maps of Lahore Qila. Old paintings and photographs of the Fort and the city were very helpful. I studied them, too, for hours, imagining how it would feel to be inside them! I spent a lot of time looking at Mai Jindan Haveli, which Maharajah Ranjit Singh built for her as a gift of love. I am glad to hear from many readers that they could feel the power of these places.

One has to ask, what’s more interesting? Mythology or history?

I must confess I cannot choose! They are both powerful in their own way. Mythology brings us timeless, archetypal themes and characters; history reminds us of the great men and women who shaped our world. Both history and mythology teach us crucial lessons about how to be human.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee is the author of The Palace of Illusions and The Forest of Enchantments (Photo: Facebook)
Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee is the author of The Palace of Illusions and The Forest of Enchantments (Photo: Facebook)
books

Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee: Why should we have to whitewash our heroines

By Navneet Vyasan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Chitra Divakaruni Banerjee’s latest work, The Last Queen, tells the tale of one of the most fearless women of the nineteenth century — Rani Jindan Kaur
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister said it is a matter of pride that all proud moments in the history of CRPF in the last 82 years have been recorded in the book.(HT )
The minister said it is a matter of pride that all proud moments in the history of CRPF in the last 82 years have been recorded in the book.(HT )
books

Amit Shah releases book chronicling CRPF's history

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released a book chronicling the history of CRPF since its raising in 1939 and said it will become a source of inspiration for personnel joining the force.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaipur Literature Festival used to be held at Diggi Palace, Jaipur until last year.
Jaipur Literature Festival used to be held at Diggi Palace, Jaipur until last year.
books

Jaipur Literature Festival 2021: Lit minds, on a virtual path

By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Over 300 speakers and performers representing about 25 Indian and 18 international languages from more than 23 nationalities are part of the 14th edition of JLF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In an in-depth conversation, Radhika elaborates on the human journey of change, the struggle for empowerment, and the individual effort required for any collective gain.(ANI)
In an in-depth conversation, Radhika elaborates on the human journey of change, the struggle for empowerment, and the individual effort required for any collective gain.(ANI)
books

Radhika Kawlra Singh's trilogy of 'YOU', books facilitate sizeable positivity

ANI, New Delhi [india]
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Radhika is the author of three published books by Bloomsbury India: 'It's Easy To Be You'. 'You,' and 'You will be okay'
READ FULL STORY
Close
On this week’s HT Picks, a murder mystery, essays on art, and a look at drought . (HT Team)
On this week’s HT Picks, a murder mystery, essays on art, and a look at drought . (HT Team)
books

HT Picks; New Reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:07 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a murder mystery, a collection of essays by a distinguished Indian artist on art and artists, and a book on drought in Marathwada
READ FULL STORY
Close
SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner and author, The Population Myth: Islam, Family Planning and Politics in India. (Courtesy HarperCollins)
SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner and author, The Population Myth: Islam, Family Planning and Politics in India. (Courtesy HarperCollins)
books

Interview: SY Quraishi, author, The Population Myth: Islam, Family Planning and Politics in India

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi’s new book uses census and National Family Health Survey data to debunk widely-held misconceptions
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (c. 1831)by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). (Getty Images)
From Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (c. 1831)by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849). (Getty Images)
books

Review: Kintsugi by Anukrti Upadhyay

By Sonali Mujumdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Broken things are precious too. In this story of passion, heartbreak and grit amid disparate lives fused to make a composite whole, the reader understands that newness emerges through that restoration, and that it is the kindness of strangers, or love in unforeseen places that helps to heal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
books

Interview: Bill Gates on his new book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster

By Manjula Narayan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Electricity, transport, food, buildings and manufacturing are the biggest areas of CO2 emissions. All of them will have to be tackled to combat climate change. In a video interview, Bill Gates spoke about the need for innovation, to shift to new ways of doing things, and about his new book that provides a plan to bring emissions down to zero by the year 2050
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Yuva Bharat: The Heroes of Today", published by Bloomsbury, is written by filmmaker-entrepreneur Devir Singh Bhandari. It proposes to inspire the readers to "get up and take charge of their lives".(Amazon)
"Yuva Bharat: The Heroes of Today", published by Bloomsbury, is written by filmmaker-entrepreneur Devir Singh Bhandari. It proposes to inspire the readers to "get up and take charge of their lives".(Amazon)
books

'Yuva Bharat': Book gives a peek into life of India's young and famous

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:28 PM IST
A new book traces the journey of over 60 eminent young personalities who like the proverbial phoenix rose from the ashes and emerged victorious against undefinable odds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished gets featured on New York Times' bestseller list

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a note of thanks for her fans as her memoir, Unfinished, got featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ghats of Varanasi (Shutterstock)
The ghats of Varanasi (Shutterstock)
books

Essay: Death in Varanasi

By Devanshi Mody
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Steeped in myth, legend and hoary religion, Varanasi is a paradox. It’s India’s oldest living city, but also the city of death with the world’s only 24-hour crematorium. Varanasi allegorises Life and Death, Light and Darkness, Good and Evil
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sabarna Roy, author of six critically acclaimed books,unveiled his seventh book, Fractured Mosaic.(ANI)
Sabarna Roy, author of six critically acclaimed books,unveiled his seventh book, Fractured Mosaic.(ANI)
books

The seventh literary work of Sabarna Roy, "Fractured Mosaic" unveiled

ANI, Kolkata (west Bengal) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Fractured Mosaic is published by Leadstart of Mumbai. The book was released worldwide on January 25, 2021, and it reached the Amazon bestseller peak on February 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In "The Right Choice: Resolving 10 Career Dilemmas For Extraordinary Success", management thinker Shiv Shivakumar discusses 10 commonly faced dilemmas, providing his perspective based on his experience and observations of CEOs and colleagues.(Pixabay)
In "The Right Choice: Resolving 10 Career Dilemmas For Extraordinary Success", management thinker Shiv Shivakumar discusses 10 commonly faced dilemmas, providing his perspective based on his experience and observations of CEOs and colleagues.(Pixabay)
books

Book explores myriad career dilemmas people face

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:33 PM IST
A new book traces the journey of a professional from trainee level to the top post in an organisation, providing insights on different dilemmas in a person's career, how to navigate and resolve them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently in its second edition, this annual list by the Parag Initiative of Tata Trusts features best of children's books published in the past one year.(Unsplash)
Currently in its second edition, this annual list by the Parag Initiative of Tata Trusts features best of children's books published in the past one year.(Unsplash)
books

35 children's books in Parag Honour List for 2021

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Thirty-five books for children and young adults across fiction, non-fiction and poetry genres by authors like Vinod Kumar Shukl, Jerry Pinto, Nandini Nayar and Nandita Da Cunha in English and Hindi feature in the Parag Honour List 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the pursuit of dharma: A kecak performance at a temple in Bali. Based on the Ramayana the dance is an enactment of the great battle in which the vanaras led by Hanuman help Ram fight Ravan. (Shutterstock)
In the pursuit of dharma: A kecak performance at a temple in Bali. Based on the Ramayana the dance is an enactment of the great battle in which the vanaras led by Hanuman help Ram fight Ravan. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Maryada: Searching for Dharma in the Ramayana by Arshia Sattar

By Ashutosh Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:05 PM IST
.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP