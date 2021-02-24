IND USA
Usually, successful entrepreneurs share their life journeys through autobiographies, but Irfan Izhar has chosen poetry for this purpose. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
books

Dubai filmmaker Irfan Izhar unveils maiden book in Delhi

Irfan Izhar, packaging industry baron made a resounding debut as an author with the launch of 'Samundar Samne Hai', a compilation of his reverberating Urdu poems.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:27 PM IST

Irfan Izhar, packaging industry baron and producer of the internationally acclaimed documentary A Journey of Thousand Miles - Peace Keepers made a resounding debut as an author with the launch of 'Samundar Samne Hai', a compilation of his reverberating Urdu poems.

Amidst the august presence of Shri Ram Niwas Goel (Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly), Honourable Mr Abid Shamim (Additional District & Session Judge), Rekha Gupta (Jury Member, International Film Festival), Jitender Mani Tripathi (Additional Police Commissioner, Delhi), and many renowned personalities from India and UAE, the book was unveiled in a very vivacious event followed by Ghazal Evening at India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

Usually, successful entrepreneurs share their life journeys through autobiographies, but Irfan Izhar has chosen poetry for this purpose.

According to him, verses make a greater impact than plain messages, in one of the couplets, he says, “Samundar samne hai aur kinara door tar hai, humara paon ab is rah mein majboor tar hai” means though the sea coast is quite far, I will continue the voyage unflinchingly.

While commenting on the book’s content, Shri Ram Niwas Goel, said “Free from esoteric allusions, Irfan Izhar’s poetry is a simple yet subtle conversation with life that can be easily manifested and deciphered by the contemporary audience, not very much familiar with the Urdu language.

Most of the verses in this book symbolise struggle as success in a very motivational and winning tone.”

Speaking about his interest in films and literature, Izhar said, “Through poetry, I inspire others for success and through business, I pave path to success for them. My business translates the vision of an entrepreneur but the values of a poet which is sensitive as well as empathetic.” “

Be it the A Journey of Thousand Miles - Peace Keepers directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinnoy (Academy Award recipient) and Geeta Gambhir or my upcoming film The Last Resort, a thriller starring Reecha Sinha, I always tried to showcase the intriguing aspects of life and its undaunted spirit to survive with dignity,” added by Irfan Izhar.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
