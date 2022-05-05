Excerpt: The Penguin Book of Indian Poets edited by Jeet Thayil

Weather Report

Dear brown ugly moth,

I don’t know whether you are a butterflyor not.

You’ve been beside my bed since last nightlike an old timey pastor

administering my last rites. I’ve had guests in my room before,

don’t get me wrong, but none made it till breakfast;

and the window has been open for a while,

besides, look outside! the whole universe is a tubelight—

Why are you still here? Look, either pay rent, or speak up:

Is climate change real? What is the matter? Is it your legs? Did they

fly away like eyelashes when it rained?

Can you still fly? Or do pests need rest too?

The window has been open for a while. What exactly is it

that lurks outside? You must tell me before it’s dark again.

-Prithvi Pudhiarkar