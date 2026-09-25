Sennheiser launches MOMENTUM 5 series in India with user-replaceable batteries: Price, specs, and availability

Sennheiser has expanded its premium audio lineup in India with the launch of the new Momentum 5 series. The company has introduced the Momentum 5 Wireless over-ear headphones and Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds, with both products bringing adaptive noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos spatial audio and a feature that could make a significant difference to long-term ownership: user-replaceable batteries. Sennheiser launches MOMENTUM 5 series in India with user-replaceable batteries. (Sennheiser) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Sennheiser Momentum 5 Pricing and availability The Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless and Momentum True Wireless 5 are currently available for pre order in India through Sennheiser's official website, online platforms and offline retail stores. Open sales will begin on October 1, 2026.

The Momentum 5 Wireless is priced at ₹39,990, while the Momentum True Wireless 5 is priced at ₹29,990. Customers who pre order through Sennheiser's website can also get the BTD 600 Bluetooth USB dongle, worth ₹5,990, as part of the launch offer.

Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless features The Momentum 5 Wireless comes with 42mm dynamic drivers inspired by Sennheiser's HD 600 series. It supports high resolution audio, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless and Dolby Atmos with interactive head tracking. The headphones use an eight microphone hybrid adaptive ANC system, with Sennheiser claiming up to three times stronger midrange noise suppression compared with the previous Momentum 4 Wireless.

Battery life is rated at up to 57 hours with ANC enabled. The headphones use a 700mAh user replaceable battery, while a 10 minute charge can provide up to seven hours of playback. The ear pads can also be replaced. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4, USB C and a 3.5mm audio connection.

Momentum True Wireless 5 features The Momentum True Wireless 5 features Sennheiser's 7mm TrueResponse dynamic drivers and supports audio up to 24 bit and 96kHz through aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless. It also gets Dolby Atmos with head tracking, hybrid adaptive ANC and Natural Transparency mode.

Each earbud has a user replaceable battery, while the charging case also has a replaceable battery. Sennheiser claims up to 12 hours of playback with ANC off and up to six hours with ANC on, with total battery life reaching 40 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also feature Bluetooth 6.0, IP54 dust and splash resistance, four microphones per earbud and AI powered voice isolation for calls.

The Momentum True Wireless 5 is available in Graphite, Cream, Copper, Denim and Lavender, while the Momentum 5 Wireless comes in Black and Denim, with additional colours expected later.