Excerpt: Unknown Heroes of India’s Freedom Struggle

ByP Sainath
Aug 15, 2023 06:33 PM IST

On India’s 76th Independence day, a new anthology from Tulika Graphix reminds us of the contribution of many unacknowledged freedom fighters. This extract is from the story of Demati Dei Salihan

To mark India’s 76th year of Independence, the Chennai-based publishing house Tulika has brought out Unknown Heroes of India’s Freedom Struggle, a collection of graphic narratives. Adapted from journalist P Sainath’s work on the subject, it honours forgotten freedom fighters, some of whose contributions were never acknowledged. Though all the individuals whose stories have been rendered in this volume came from different parts of the country and belonged to different ethnic, linguistic and religious communities, they were united in the cause of achieving Independence. The work of 16 illustrators, these graphic narratives are the perfect gift to the Indian nation as it turns 76.

Tulika Graphix (Courtesy the publisher)
Tulika Graphix (Courtesy the publisher)

Here’s an extract from the story of Demati Dei Salihan:

Bargarh’s fearless lathi wielder (Antara Raman; Tulika Graphix)
The march of the Sabar women (Antara Raman; Tulika Graphix)
Demati uses her lathi (Antara Raman; Tulika Graphix)
The day Demati entered the hearts of her people (Antara Raman; Tulika Graphix)
