Here’s looking at HP Lovecraft’s best books and quotes on his death anniversary

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 11:44 IST

“The world is indeed comic, but the joke is on mankind.”

These lines by American writer HP Lovecraft prove to be truer now than ever. Considered to be the father of weird horror literature, HP Lovecraft was born into affluence on August 20, 1890 and passed away on March 15, 1937. As the author of over 100 works of fiction, 2020 marks the cosmic horror writer’s 83rd death anniversary.

His works mostly consisted of short stories, all of which had interesting plots, from getting exposed to an alien creature or being transported to an unknown land. He believed, “The most merciful thing in the world, I think, is the inability of the human mind to correlate all its contents”.

Possibilities were endless with Lovecraft’s creations as is depicted by his most famous character: Cthulhu or the high priest of the ‘Old Ones’. The titular figure in The Call of Cthulhu is an octopus, dragon, and human combined, who runs a cult.

Anomalies run as a norm in Lovecraft’s works. In The Shadow over Innsmouth, the author presents people with gill-like features. His novella At the Mountains of Madness presents to readers pre-historic creatures that were hitherto unknown to man, which are sure to send chills down your spine. Written in 1931, this science-thriller horror novella is one of Lovecraft’s more prominent works.

Another iconic story is The Rats in the Walls. Written in 1923, it was published in Weird Tales, a magazine that published most of Lovecraft’s works. This story contains symbolism and imageries similar to those found in the works of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Cask of Amontillado or Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift.

Although Lovecraft belonged to an affluent family, a luxurious lifestyle was short lived following the death of his grandfather.

Despite publishing much of his work during his lifetime, he failed to provide for anybody with the finances received from his writing. Being of timid and sensitive nature, he feared doctors and did not visit one until a month before his death. He was diagnosed with small intestine cancer.

Maybe he felt like a stranger after all, as he wrote in his story The Outsider, “I know always that I am an outsider; a stranger in this century and among those who are still men”.

The author of a number of famed works of fiction, here are a few famous quotes by him:

* The oldest and strongest emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and strongest kind of fear is fear of the unknown

* It is good to be a cynic — it is better to be a contented cat — and it is best not to exist at all.

* I never ask a man what his business is, for it never interests me. What I ask him about are his thoughts and dreams.

* Creative minds are uneven, and the best of fabrics have their dull spots.

