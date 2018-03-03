HT-Nielsen top 10: PM Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors continues to lead non-fiction list
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Mar 03, 2018 11:19 IST
Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? holds on to the top spot on the bestselling fiction list this week as well. Ravi Subramanian’s In the Name of God is at the second position and Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist at number three. Amish’s Sita is at number four, followed by Rupa Bhullar’s The Indigo Sun.
- Will You Still Love Me?, Ravinder Singh
- In the Name of God, Ravi Subramanian
- The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi
- The Indigo Sun, Rupa Bhullar
- One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat
- Origin (5): Robert Langdon, Dan Brown
- Keepers of the Kalachakra, Ashwin Sanghi
- The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi
- The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
- Exam Warriors, Narendra Modi
- The Heartfulness Way, Kamlesh D.Patel, Joshua Pollock
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
- Gurudev: On the Plateau of the Peak: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Bhanumathi Narasimhan
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
- Why I Am A Hindu, Shashi Tharoor
- The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, Soha Ali Khan
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
- Manorama Yearbook 2018, Mathew Mammen
- Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors continues to maintain its number one position on the non-fiction list, followed by Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way and Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck. Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev is at the fourth spot and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens at number five.
Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number three and Geronimo Stilton’s Dragon of Fortune at number four. Old School: Diary of a Wimpy Kid is at number five.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- The Dragon of Fortune, Geronimo Stilton
- Old School: Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
- 365 Bedtime Stories
- The Best of Panchatantra, Rungeen Singh
- Great Stories for Children, Ruskin Bond
- Stories of Birbal: 5-In-1, Anant Pai
365 Panchatantra Stories is leading the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing, followed by 365 Bedtime Stories and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra. Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children and Anant Pai’s Stories of Birbal: 5-in-1 are the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more