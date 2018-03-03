HT-Nielsen top 10: PM Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors continues to lead non-fiction list

Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? holds on to the top spot on the bestselling fiction list this week as well. Ravi Subramanian’s In the Name of God is at the second position and Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist at number three. Amish’s Sita is at number four, followed by Rupa Bhullar’s The Indigo Sun.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles Will You Still Love Me?, Ravinder Singh

Ravinder Singh In the Name of God, Ravi Subramanian

Ravi Subramanian The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho Sita: Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi The Indigo Sun, Rupa Bhullar

Rupa Bhullar One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat Origin (5): Robert Langdon, Dan Brown

Dan Brown Keepers of the Kalachakra, Ashwin Sanghi

Ashwin Sanghi The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles Exam Warriors, Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi The Heartfulness Way, Kamlesh D.Patel, Joshua Pollock

Kamlesh D.Patel, Joshua Pollock The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck

Gurudev: On the Plateau of the Peak: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar , Bhanumathi Narasimhan

, Bhanumathi Narasimhan Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

Why I Am A Hindu, Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy

Manorama Yearbook 2018, Mathew Mammen

Mathew Mammen Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors continues to maintain its number one position on the non-fiction list, followed by Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way and Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck. Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev is at the fourth spot and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number three and Geronimo Stilton’s Dragon of Fortune at number four. Old School: Diary of a Wimpy Kid is at number five.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- International Publisher Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, Jeff Kinney

Jeff Kinney Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

The Dragon of Fortune, Geronimo Stilton

Geronimo Stilton Old School: Diary of a Wimpy Kid Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- Indian Publisher 365 Pancharantra Stories

365 Bedtime Stories

The Best of Panchatantra , Rungeen Singh

, Rungeen Singh Great Stories for Children , Ruskin Bond

, Ruskin Bond Stories of Birbal: 5-In-1, Anant Pai

365 Panchatantra Stories is leading the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing, followed by 365 Bedtime Stories and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra. Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children and Anant Pai’s Stories of Birbal: 5-in-1 are the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

