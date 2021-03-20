IND USA
HT Picks; New Reads

On the reading list this week is an examination of world cinema in the light of classical Indian aesthetics, a book on the leopard by an ecologist and conservationist, and a look at the flaws in the legal process that led to the hanging of Bhagat Singh
By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:38 AM IST

In the light of the Rasa Siddhanta

353pp, ₹800; DKPW
353pp, ₹800; DKPW

Cinema Through Rasa discusses the important works of world cinema in the light of the Rasa Siddhanta of Indian classical aesthetics. Rasa Siddhanta was first mentioned in Bharata Muni’s Natyasastra, the ancient treatise on dramaturgy. This book catalogues major cinematic works in the light of Abhinavabharati – a 10th century commentary on the Natyasastra by the great Kashmiri Saivite philosopher Abhinavagupta. Further, it outlines the links between purusartha, the cultural value system of life pursuits in the Indian tradition, and aesthetics while citing examples from the works of major directors such as Orson Welles, Luis Bunuel, Ingmar Begman, Akira Kurosawa, Andrei Tarkovsky, Alfred Hitchcock, Carl Dreyer, Charlie Chaplin, Sergei Eisenstien, Robert Bresson, and Satyajit Ray. Cinema Through Rasa aims to serve as a tribute to Abhinavagupta’s genius, a commentary on important ideas such as rasa, the nature of emotions, cinema and beauty along with a tryst with the masterpieces of the world cinema. The medium of cinema, though modern, should be seen as resting in the power of rasa without which nothing makes any sense. This book is a translation of the original Hindi book Abhinava Cinema, which was first published in 2016. Abhinava Cinema was lauded as innovative, path breaking and a must-read for students of literature and cinema studies by scholars and critics.*

The Rosette in India

239pp, ₹599; Westland
239pp, ₹599; Westland

The leopard is perhaps one of the world’s most beautiful creatures. The spots on its body are even romantically called ‘rosettes’. It is social but solitary, inconspicuous but significant in numbers, large but elusive, and does not fit any of the pigeon holes of large cat conservation. In India, the leopard is a poster boy for the fight to preserve wildlife, but in many countries it faces either ecological or local extinction. A worrying phenomenon, given that these cats carry out important ecosystem services that have not been fully understood yet. In Leopard Diaries: The Rosette in India, Sanjiy Gubbi, who has studied and documented the leopard for nearly a decade, gives us a close look at this fascinating creature. From detailing its food habits to throwing new light on how the young are reared, from offering suggestions on tackling leopard-human conflict to imagining the future of this arresting animal, this book is a 360-degree view of the leopard, its ecological context, its fraught relationship with the human world and how wildlife and human beings can find a way to coexist.*

Legal Heresies of the Raj

289pp, ₹699; HarperColllins
289pp, ₹699; HarperColllins

Bhagat Singh, considered one of the most influential revolutionaries of the Indian independence movement, was only 23 when he was executed in 1931. In their attempt to punish him, British authorities used controversial legislative powers to make an ordinance supposedly aimed at preserving ‘peace, order and good government’ but one that was never approved by the Central Assembly in India or the British parliament. A three-judge special tribunal was mandated to complete a hearing within a fixed period that did not even allow the 457 prosecution witnesses to be cross examined. Dr Satvinder Singh Juss, a London-based law professor and practising barrister, looks at these and other flaws in the legal process that was followed which led to the hanging. Through a comparison of the emerging case law in the UK with what was decided in the trial, he gives fresh insights into the use of colonial power. Full of engrossing details from previously unpublished original archival material, including hand written documents translated here for the first time, The Execution of Bhagat Singh offers a fresh look at the enduring legacy of the revolutionary and the lessons it holds for today.*

*All copy from book flap.

Author Moni Mohsin (Courtesy Penguin)
books

Interview: ‘Under Imran Khan’s government, corruption has actually increased in Pakistan’ - Moni Mohsin, Author, The Impeccable Integrity of Ruby R

By Chintan Girish Modi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Pakistani writer Moni Mohsin, who is best known for her long-running satirical column The Diary of a Social Butterfly, is out with a new book to regale audiences with her sparkling wit and razor-sharp social commentary. The Impeccable Integrity of Ruby R is set in a world of ruthless ambition, political propaganda, social media intrigue, and fragile relationships. Excerpts from an interview with the novelist, who divides her time between London and Lahore, and longs to visit India.
books

HT Picks; New Reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:38 AM IST
On the reading list this week is an examination of world cinema in the light of classical Indian aesthetics, a book on the leopard by an ecologist and conservationist, and a look at the flaws in the legal process that led to the hanging of Bhagat Singh
Author Isabel Allende (Lori Barra)
books

Interview: Isabel Allende on her life, her writing, feminism, and her new book

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:37 AM IST
A memoir, a feminist manifesto, a polemic against patriarchy, machismo and male chauvinism, and a reflection on youth, ageing and immigration, Isabel Allende’s new book, The Soul of a Woman, is all that
A lithograph (c.1900) of sepoys attacking the Delhi garrison on 11 May, 1857. (Getty Images)
books

Review: Murder at the Mushaira by Raza Mir

By Percy Bharucha
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:28 AM IST
"Have You Met the Parsis?" and "Have You Met The Anglo Indians?" by Anastasia Damani will help understand the culture and customs, the heritage and food habits, and the festivals of these communities.(Amazon)
books

Books tell interesting stories of Parsis, Anglo-Indians

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Puffin India has come out with two illustrated picture books under its "Have You Met" series on the culture and lives of lesser-known communities in India.
"China Room", inspired in part by the author's own family history, will be published by Penguin Random House India in May.(Amazon)
books

Booker finalist Sahota pens multigenerational saga

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Booker Prize nominee Sunjeev Sahota takes back readers to rural Punjab of the 1920s in his new novel, which is about two characters separated by more than half a century but united by blood.
Magical worlds (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

By Neha Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:59 PM IST
As she did in Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, in her new book too Susanna Clarke challenges and subverts the reader’s expectations of a “magical novel”
Kids are seeing more of these possibilities in the books they read as authors make a bigger push to reflect the diversity around them.(Unsplash)
books

Racial diversity in children's books grows, but slowly

AP, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Racial diversity in children’s books has been picking up since 2014, reversing a 25-year plateau, according to Kathleen T. Horning.
The week’s most interesting reads includes books on the temples of Shakti, on caring for house plants in India, and on the LTTE’s female fighters. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks; New Reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:16 PM IST
This week’s reading list includes a book on the peethas of the all-powerful mother goddess, one on nurturing house plants, and another on female fighters of the LTTE in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war
Amitav Ghosh is the author of the Ibis trilogy (Photo: Hindustan Times)
books

Amitav Ghosh on the astonishing vitality of the Sunderbans

By Navneet Vyasan
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The Jnanpith Award winner, in his latest work Junglenama, reinvents ancient Bengali folklore of Bonbibi Johuranama to reveal the wisdom and the clairvoyant nature of the legendary tale
ndian women dressed in regional attire playing a variety of musical instruments popular in different parts of the country - painted by Raja Ravi Varma (Wikimedia Commons)
books

New children's book to tell story of Raja Ravi Varma

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:55 PM IST
A new illustrated book, which brings alive the life and times of celebrated Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma, will hit the stands in April, announced publishing house Westland on Sunday.
Anuja Chauhan is the author of Those Pricey Thakur Girls
books

Anuja Chauhan says it’s time for her books to not have only romantic tracks

By Navneet Vyasan
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Anuja Chauhan has been a darling for numerous Indian readers
A scene from Sultan Razia by Balwant Gargi, directed by Ebrahim Alkazi; Rohini Hattangadi as Razia and Naseeruddin Shah as Jamaluddin Yakut, New Delhi, 1974. (Enter Stage Right)
books

Review: Enter Stage Right by Feisal Alkazi

By Mahmood Farooqui
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:49 PM IST
A homage to the Alkazi-Padamsee family, an account of India’s theatre, art, and architectural history in the post-independence period, and an account of its author Feisal Alkazi’s own theatrical journey
Adi Hakim, Jal Bapasola (sitting) and Rustom Bhugara inspecting their cycles. (The Bicycle Diaries)
books

Review: The Bicycle Diaries by Anoop Babani and Savia Viegas

By Gerard Anthony De Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Chronicling the journey of 12 Indian cyclists who, in five separate expeditions, circumnavigated the globe between 1923 and 1942
Ruth Vanita, author, Love’s Rite: Same Sex Marriage in India. (Courtesy the author)
books

Interview: Ruth Vanita, author, Love’s Rite: Same Sex Marriage in India

By Chintan Girish Modi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Ruth Vanita is an ardent supporter of same-sex marriage in India
