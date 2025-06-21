HT Picks; New Reads

A call for a cosmopolitan Dalit universalism This week’s pick of interesting reads includes a book on the Dalit experience internationally, another on philosophical and practical concerns, and a picture of China through the life stories of four women (Shirish Sharma)

384pp, Rs899; Penguin (Shining a light on the Dalit experience internationally)

Caste, and caste-based discrimination, are not just Indian issues. They are experienced throughout the world, from Britain to Bahrain, Canada to South Africa. This is a global phenomenon, demanding global solutions.

Suraj Milind Yengde shines a light on the Dalit experience internationally, from indentured labourers in the nineteenth-century Caribbean to present-day migrant workers in the Middle East. Combining history, ethnography and archival research, he offers a compelling, comparative approach to caste and race from ancient times to today. What have been the impacts of colonialism, religion and nationalism on caste-based hierarchies worldwide? What can we learn from caste-related movements in India and internationally? Why hasn’t the South Asian diaspora embraced the anti-caste struggles of the homeland? And what are the limits of Dalit–Black solidarity?

Exploring the global footprint of the anti-caste struggle ― from its links with Black Lives Matter to the work of international Ambedkarite organisations ― this is a powerful analysis of world politics from the perspective of one of the most oppressed communities on Earth. Asking probing questions about the nature of inequality, Yengde issues an energetic call for a cosmopolitan Dalit universalism, as a vital part of today’s fight for social justice and equality.*

A Stoic’s formula for keeping calm

176pp, ₹499; Westland (79 questions and scenarios that deal with the philosophical and practical concerns that people face)

The centuries-old philosophy of the Stoics holds the key to navigating our modern world. With its practices for staying calm under pressure, making ethical decisions and navigating challenges, Stoicism offers a practical framework for cultivating calmness and positivity in a complex world.

Renowned as the last great Stoic philosopher, Marcus Aurelius is best known for his work Meditations, which grounds his philosophy in self-reflection, rationality, personal virtue, inner strength and an unbiased perspective to living a fulfilling life.

In Stay Positive with Marcus Aurelius, authors Jana Capri and Charan Díaz explores 79 questions and scenarios that deal with both philosophical and practical concerns that people face — ethical dilemmas, existential inquiries, self-improvement prompts and reflective queries. Based on Meditations, the answers are adapted to the modern world and are accompanied by thoughtful reflections that help you remain positive amidst life’s upheavals.*

A portrait of China through the stories of four women

320pp, ₹599; Bloomsbury (A portrait of a rapidly changing nation)

Shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction 2025, Private Revolutions is a portrait of China through four women. Peter Frankopan has called it a “moving and tender tale of hopes, fears and change’’.

Author Yuan Yang, the first Chinese-born British MP, tells the stories of women striving for a better future in an unequal society. Among those the readers meet is June, who dreams of going to university rather than raising pigs and Sam, who is forced into hiding as her activist peers are lifted from the streets. Private Revolutions is an immersive portrait of a rapidly changing nation and of the courage of those caught in the swell.*

*All copy from bookflap.