HT Picks; New Reads

234pp, ₹5000; DAG (The work of a pioneer who transformed mountain photography and left behind some of the most iconic images of the Himalayas.)

Vittorio Sella: Photographer in the Himalaya includes a collection of photographs of landscapes and panoramic views of the Sikkim Himalaya and the Karakoram ranges taken by Italian photographer Vittorio Sella (1859-1943). Curated by distinguished British explorer and author Hugh Thomson, the book and the accompanying show at Bikaner House in New Delhi that begins on 31 January 2025, documents the earliest high-altitude photographs of Kangchenjunga and K2, recorded over a hundred years ago. Vittorio Sella was a pioneer who transformed mountain photography and left behind some of the most iconic images of the Himalayas. Born into a cultured family in the northern Italian town of Biella, he made his first ascents in the nearby Alps. Mastering arduous photographic techniques like the collodion process allowed him to develop large format glass plates in the field under punishing conditions. His multi-plate panoramas achieved unprecedented clarity and emotional resonance, and he began to attract worldwide respect from institutions like the Alpine Club. Sella’s introduction to the Himalayan realm came in 1899 when he accompanied British explorer Douglas Freshfield’s expedition circumnavigating Kangchenjunga. Though their summit ambitions were thwarted by heavy snowfall, Sella seized the opportunity to create portraits of the peaks dusted by pristine powder snow – earning the later admiration of Ansel Adams, who would write that “the purity of Sella’s interpretations move the spectator to a religious awe”. Sella’s most pivotal and fruitful partnership was his friendship with the Duke of Abruzzi. Their expedition to K2 in 1909 was the culmination of his career, and again produced some outstanding images which are presented here.*

Stories of love, loss and longing

364pp, ₹599; Fourth Estate (Loal, the Kashmiri word for love and affection, is the common thread running through all 16 of these true-life narratives.)

A rare collection of stories of love, longing and loss from a region that has witnessed decades of conflict, Loal Kashmir seeks to answer the question: what happens when you cannot communicate your longing to your beloved?

Loal, the Kashmiri word for love and affection, is the common thread running through all sixteen of these true-life narratives: Javed, on his way to show off his love letter to a friend, gets caught in a crackdown; newlywed Zara waits to be reunited with her husband in America, her visa application flagged indefinitely; Sagar and Aalmeen plan moments of stolen time during the uncertainty of militancy; Nadiya looks for Shahid from her window, coughing as caustic fumes of tear gas seep in; Khawar and Iqra struggle to reach each other when the abrogation of Article 370 leads to a shutdown across Kashmir.

While the waves of discord in the Valley have been cemented in history, what has been rendered invisible are the lived experiences of its inhabitants. Loal Kashmir, by gathering the tenderest of Kashmir’s tales – its accounts of love – attempts correcting this lapse.*

A portrait of a master craftsman

258pp, ₹750; Hawakal Publishers (An engaging memoir on an eminent photographer)

Step into the world of Raghu Rai, the father of Indian photography, through an engaging memoir. This is not a conventional recounting of his life but a candid korero brimming with sincerity, wisdom, and humanity. Woven with iconic photographs, it captures his devotion to craft and the philosophies that shaped his career. The narrative — alive with vibrant anecdotes and profound insights — offers an intimate portrait of the master craftsman and invites readers on a journey of learning and inspiration.*

