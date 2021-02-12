IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Interview: Suresh Jayaram, author, The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook
Artist, curator, art educator and author of The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook, Suresh Jayaram
Artist, curator, art educator and author of The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook, Suresh Jayaram
books

Interview: Suresh Jayaram, author, The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook

READ FULL STORY
By Kunal Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:57 PM IST
340pp, ₹800; Reliable CopyFor online orders, copies are available in India through Champaca, in North America through Printed Matter, and in Europe through Motto Books.
340pp, ₹800; Reliable CopyFor online orders, copies are available in India through Champaca, in North America through Printed Matter, and in Europe through Motto Books.

Suresh Jayaram is an artist, curator and art educator. He founded the 1Shanthiroad Studio/Gallery, a non-profit arts organisation based in Bangalore. The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook (published by Reliable Copy) comprises recipes and anecdotes around food involving visiting artists and friends of the organisation who, alongside making art, also left their imprint in the kitchen.

The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook is a collection of recipes, food memories, anecdotes and illustrations. In many ways, it is the work of a collective. Is this your way of acknowledging the role of the collective in the arts?

1Shanthiroad and the cookbook has been a collective collaboration of creative beings who have enriched this place by living and working here. The kitchen has been part of the living experience and the food cooked and served has been a catalyst for conversation. It has nourished hungry artists and kept their creative juices flowing! The artist studios/residency and my home flow like yin and yang of the architecture, its open courtyard and built spaces are like a maze of interconnected public and private spaces that seamlessly connect and coexist with each other. The philosophy of this place is being open and non-judgemental. As a core idea, it is like a “sarai” in the crossroads of one’s journey, and an oasis for conversations across local/global, native and cosmopolitan trajectories. And this cookbook is a result of these transactions.

1Shanthi Road (Courtesy Suresh Jayaram)
1Shanthi Road (Courtesy Suresh Jayaram)

You mention that your mother was a doctor and a perfectionist in the kitchen. Your socialist father would assist her by chopping vegetables. You learnt to keep an open house and kitchen. Ideas around community and egalitarianism are strongly built into the book. Were you thinking about these while working on the book?

My parents’ temperament and socialist ideals are fundamental to my upbringing. I learnt how to cook by watching my grandmother and mother. My mother juggled her job as a government doctor and made sure there was food on the table. We had relatives who helped to keep the house running. It was a refuge for anyone who wanted to stay, run away from violent husbands and a space to heal. Food played a significant part in this nurturing process.

How did you decide which recipes to include?

I was helped by Nihaal Faizal and Sarasija Subramanian who are the chief collaborators on this project. They are also former resident artists. They have set up Reliable Copy - a unique artist publishing house. I always want to support young enterprises of artists and this was an ideal project for a collaboration. It also celebrates the legacy of 18 years of the existence of 1Shanthiroad.

The book is divided into various sections such as breakfast, snacks, dips, curries and gravies etc. We wanted to create an eclectic, cosmopolitan book reflecting the range of people who have cooked in our kitchen and contributed to the volume. Many of these are their home recipes because we usually ask visiting artists and friends to cook something that reminds them of home and represents different cultures of living and eating. In the process of making the book, we also realised that there are many people who can perhaps cook but writing a recipe is an art.

It is not a normative book, so to speak, and you are also an artist. During the writing and design process were you thinking of the book as being akin to an ongoing exhibition or an installation in text?

Yes, we wanted to create an aesthetic experience. The making of the book and the process of cooking are part of my philosophy of looking at “Living as Art”’. Akshay Sethi was another resident artist who created the series of drawings that adorn this book. The objects are part of my collection which adds a look and feel of this space. The front cover uses my doodles of the cooker and the mixer grinder - two presiding gods of the Indian kitchen. Also, you will notice the motif of the annapakshi on the inside. It is a motif from my mother’s wedding saree and the metaphor of this mythical bird is ideal to announce the book because it was believed that the bird could separate water from milk, light from darkness owing to its immense wisdom.

The book was envisioned as an aesthetic experience - to savour the different rasas of art and food. We are now curating meals based on recipes from the book and the drawings included in the book were exhibited as part of the book launch. The buffet spread served during the book launch also comprised recipes mentioned in the book and it inaugurated the year’s first public event at 1Shanthiroad after the pandemic.

The cover graphic on the book features a mundane mixer grinder. I can’t think of another cookbook with a similar, non-attention seeking cover. How did you make this decision?

The hard cover with an embossed mixer and cooker are decisions taken by Nihaal and Sarsija. Their exploration of the printing process with Judge Press, one of the oldest printing presses in Bangalore has evolved through experience. The graphic designer Roshan Shakeel’s layout and design plays an important role in this process. The result is a collaboration of creative minds. The cover actually makes you curious. And I think the designers also wanted to feature my drawing on the cover to recognise my association with the book and its making.

Finally, where do you see this book - in the library or the kitchen?

I see this book in the kitchen with oil stains and dog ears! To be used, shared and relished.

Kunal Ray is a foodie. He also teaches literary & cultural studies at FLAME University, Pune

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Artist, curator, art educator and author of The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook, Suresh Jayaram
Artist, curator, art educator and author of The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook, Suresh Jayaram
books

Interview: Suresh Jayaram, author, The 1Shanthiroad Cookbook

By Kunal Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:57 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poet Bhanu Kapil
Poet Bhanu Kapil
books

Essay: How to Wash a Heart by Bhanu Kapil

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST
The British-Indian poet foregrounds the agonies and anxieties of immigrants in her TS Eliot Prize-winning collection
READ FULL STORY
Close
An account of life in the Red Fort, another of life on death row, and a book of essays on India’s most iconic wild creatures all feature on this week’s list of recommended reads. (HT Team)
An account of life in the Red Fort, another of life on death row, and a book of essays on India’s most iconic wild creatures all feature on this week’s list of recommended reads. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks; Interesting new reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a lively first-hand account of life in the Red Fort, a collection of stories of people on death row in India, and a book that looks at 15 of the country’s iconic wild species
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Calcutta: An engraved illustration of Government House and Ochterlony Monument, Calcutta, 1890s. (Shutterstock)
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Calcutta: An engraved illustration of Government House and Ochterlony Monument, Calcutta, 1890s. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Betrayed by Hope, a play on the life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt by Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal

By Paramita Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:03 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
art culture

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The book, Mapping Love, by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will be published by Rupa Publications in May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
art culture

Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Kevin missal has reimagined the classic fable of Sinbad in his latest book.
Author Kevin missal has reimagined the classic fable of Sinbad in his latest book.
books

Author Kevin Missal: St Stephen’s allowed me to learn from varied people

By Naina Arora
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:58 AM IST
New Delhi Heroes or monsters, author Kevin Missal’s world has ’em all
READ FULL STORY
Close
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
art culture

Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
READ FULL STORY
Close
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
books

Dr. Marcus Ranney launches his book `At The Human Edge`

ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Dr Ranney's "At The Human Edge" celebrates the human body's amazing physical ability to adapt to the extreme conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The literary extravaganza brings together a feast of transformational perspectives and literary thought in its remarkable line-up featuring some of the world's greatest writers, thinkers and speakers. (Wikimedia Commons)
The literary extravaganza brings together a feast of transformational perspectives and literary thought in its remarkable line-up featuring some of the world's greatest writers, thinkers and speakers. (Wikimedia Commons)
books

Jaipur Literature Festival to be held virtually from February 19 to 28

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will be held virtually from February 19 to 28, its organisers announced on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Books on how to keep your brain fit and on driving change, and stories that examine desire make it to our reading list this week. (HT Team)
Books on how to keep your brain fit and on driving change, and stories that examine desire make it to our reading list this week. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks: New Reads

By HT Team
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:13 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a book on making your brain resilient, another on understanding how to drive lasting change, and a collection of stories from a pioneer of feminist writing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mirza Ghalib’s grave in Nizammudin, New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)
Mirza Ghalib’s grave in Nizammudin, New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)
books

Interview: Mehr Afshan Farooqi, author, Ghalib: A Wilderness at My Doorstep

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:07 PM IST
In her critical biography of Ghalib, Mehr Afshan Farooqi, Associate Professor at University of Virginia’s Department of Middle Eastern & South Asian Languages & Cultures, and daughter of late Shamsur Rahman Faruqi, analyses and interprets Ghalib’s Persian as well as Urdu oeuvre to understand why he didn’t publish half of his Urdu compositions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
books

Review: The Lost Heroine by Vinu Abraham

By Kunal Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:02 PM IST
PK Rosy is the first female actor of Malayalam cinema. However, scant regard is paid to her in the annals of film history in Kerala and beyond. Perhaps very little is known about her existence beyond select film circles. Last year, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala launched a film society named after PK Rosy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mother and child. (Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Mother and child. (Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
books

Review: What We Carry: A Memoir by Maya Shanbhag Lang

By Vrinda Nabar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:09 PM IST
A memoir that captures the author’s growing awareness that her mother has Alzheimer’s, and the ways in which this changes their relationship
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty launches free e-Book 'The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra unveils the Hindi translation of her and nutritionist Luke Coutinho’s co-authored book ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle’ on World Cancer Day 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP