Julius Caesar death anniversary: 5 books on Roman statesman one must read

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 14:39 IST

One of the greatest figures in Roman history, Gaius Julius Caesar has been popularised time and again across various works of art and literature. The Roman statesman and military general who played a critical role in the rise of the Roman Empire, he was also a part of Rome’s First Triumvirate and later after its fall and subsequent Civil War, was declared ‘dictator perpetuo’ or dictator for life.

Such was the popularity of the military figure that subsequent historical strongmen like Napoleon Bonaparte and Benito Mussolini all defined themselves as Caesarists.

One of the best orators and Latin prose authors of his time, not much apart from his war commentaries survive till today.

Julius Caesar was assassinated by a group of rebel senators led by Gaius Cassius Longinus, Marcus Junius Brutus and Octavian Caesar on March 15, 44BC.

9380741804, 0461364743

The statesman who has perhaps been best immortalized in the Shakespearean play Julius Caesar has also had a number of authors tracing his life’s journey and military conquests -- all of which cemented his name in the pages of history.

Emperor series by Conn Iggulden: A series of five novels about the life of Roman statesman and general Gaius Julius Caesar, the collection starts with the book The Gates of Rome which introduces a young Gaius Julius Caesar and his friend Marcus Junius Brutus and tells of the realities of Ancient Rome and the journey of the two youngsters through a political war.

The series was well received by critics, but makes historical changes for creating a more intriguing narrative.

Caesar: Life of a Colossus by Adrian Goldsworthy: The book traces the life of the Roman emperor and potrays him as a charismatic orator, general, dictator as well as a seducer, who not only went after Cleopatra but also the wives of his two main political rivals.

Julius Caesar by Philip Freeman: The biography portrays the Roman general as a complex man, who was both a hero and a villain. The book presents Caesar in all his dimensions and shows how the historical figure dominated Rome and helped shape its destiny.

B00AZWPG48, 0743289544

Rubicon: The Last Years of the Roman Republic by Tom Holland: The book by Holland shows how Julius Caesar’s crossing of the border river of Rubicon changed the history of Rome, plunging it into civil war. The book is not only a great historical account, but an exemplary portrayal of a great civilization and its stories of rivalry, decadence, catastrophe and war.

The Assassination of Julius Caesar: A People’s History of Ancient Rome by Michael Parenti: The author presents readers with a story of popular resistance against power, set against the background of the murder of Caesar. The book is a look at wider Roman civilisation through Caesar’s death.

