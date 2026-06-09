Kader Attia: “Art as a practice will always be free, but the art world is not”

As far as I am concerned, I enjoy very much stepping aside from my own practice to be a curator. If each practice is different – being an artist or a curator – in what it entails and the skills it requires, at the end of the day, it still emanates from the love of Art and the desire to create conversations between artworks and the audience.

To me, curating is elaborating a space and time of togetherness. It’s building a conversation between artworks that helps the conversation between humans. It’s creating links that separate and bind people, emphasizing their differences and their unexpected similarities.

Do you think differently as an artist and as a curator?

It doesn’t work like a mode of selection of the thinking; it’s inherent to who I am, both inside and outside the art world. When I visit an exhibition, read a book, watch a film or attend a performance, my sense of self, divided into different parts, receives the artistic experience fragmented into several data. Some activate the subjective realm of my identity as an artist, while others activate my objective role in translating these dynamics to others.

What are your initial thoughts on Kochi? You have exhibited at the biennale before and came to lecture recently. Why did you accept this invitation?

Kochi and its region left a deep impression on my mind and body since the first time I came here, and even before that. I came to India many times, but with Kochi, it is the history of the place that echoes deeply with mine; the story of a migrant where the journey teaches you probably more about yourself through the othernesses, than anything else. It teaches you to listen to others through their cultures, food, music, languages, realities and dreams.

How do you intend to prepare to curate? What will that process involve? I am asking this because you are curating at a location that you perhaps don’t know as well as Paris or Berlin. How do you hope to dialogue with the space?

Indeed, it is very important to prepare yourself. Time helps, but in terms of space it is crucial to move to the region where you will be working. I will be moving with my family to India and we are currently organising this, either close to Kerala or in Kochi. Then there is the intellectual aspect of the project: to develop and plan a biennial, you need to immerse yourself in the context of the biennale. You need to listen to the local and global infra sounds, the ones that will take the conversation beyond the conversation. I will develop relationships with locals, artists, academics and people who work outside the art world but who are a huge inspiration to art lovers – psychologists, cooks, gardeners and philosophers, etc.

The biennale is also an ephemeral space. It is time bound. Held for a few months. Is this an important factor for artists/curators to consider? How do you respond to this?

The Biennale is indeed ephemeral. It is an event that lasts 110 days, but it is also an invitation to an audience, artists and a curator that repeats itself every two years with different participants and in a different time. To me, a curator who has been invited to implement their vision should always ask themselves – Why a new exhibition? In this ocean of biennales and contemporary cultural events, this question is crucial. There are many possible answers, but they should all lead to one fact: the aim of your edition is to be unforgettable, both consciously and subconsciously. This is precisely the approach I am already taking. Thinking of human beings’ evolution as a journey, from its inception to our future, from pre-tech to high-tech, and from poetry to politics, the question is how we can update our perception (our power of interpretation) in a constantly changing world.

You also mention that the biennale is an “emotional space”. I like this coinage and would like to know more about it.

Art, particularly art events, is a place for emotions, and emotion is sacred. They rise from our inner selves and emerge into the world, for better or worse. The Latin etymology of emotion is emovere: a movement of the soul from within to outside the being. This is why Aristotle refers to this experience as catharsis – a form of collective healing that occurs during theatre performances when the audience sees the embodiment of their problems in the villain and their hope or faith in justice in the hero who defeats the villain. I call this experience and its ambivalence ‘the field of emotion’. In today’s world, art competes with politics, even when it is not political but poetic. Its strength lies in occupying the realm of emotion without a manipulative agenda to divide us, but rather with the aim of keeping us together.