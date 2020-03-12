L Ron Hubbard Birth Anniversary: 5 books by the man who founded Scientology

books

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:13 IST

You don’t get rich writing science fiction. If you want to get rich, you start a religion - L. Ron Hubbard

The founder of Scientology, Lafayette Ronald Hubbard was born on March 13, 1911. An author of science fiction and fantasy, Hubbard wrote Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, which would go on to be the main book of Scientology. In fact, Hubbard holds the Guinness World Record for Most Published Works by one author.

Hubbard married glider pilot Margaret Grubb in April 1932. In 1934, she gave birth to her son, Lafayette Ronald Hubbard Jr and a daughter, Katherine May in 1936.

The author went on to live a life of seclusion in the California desert after he unsuccessfully tried taking over the town of Clearwater, Florida. Later, in 1978, he was even convicted of fraud and tried in absentia in France.

In the same year, several high-ranking members of Scientology were indicted on charges for their role in the Church’s Snow White program. This included Hubbard’s wife Mary Sue Hubbard. The church, it turned out, had a systematic program of espionage against the US government.

Hubbard passed away in January 1986 at the age of 74.

Here are a few books by him:

Under the Black Ensign: A Caribbean pirate story penned by the author, the novel is set in 1680 AD and recounts the adventures of Tom Bristol, a sailor who is in the British navy and gets marooned on an island, where he starts a quest for revenge as a Caribbean pirate.

Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health: The book is about Dianetics, a system of psychotherapy the author developed from personal experience and through the works of Sigmund Freud. The book is considered to be the canonical text of Scientology and is often referred to by members as Book One. The book was what launched the Scientology movement, and later, the religion itself in 1950.

Death’s Deputy: Published in 1948, the fantasy novel is about fighter pilot Clayton McClean who is unnaturally accident-prone and seemingly cannot be killed. Unfortunately, people around him mysteriously die and the pilot knows the deaths are somehow linked to him.

Typewriter in the Sky: A science fantasy novel by the author, the book chronicles the journey of protagonist Mike de Wolf, who finds himself inside the story of his friend Horace Hackett’s book. The title alludes to the fact that every time the protagonist sees something significant happening in his life, he hears the sounds of a typewriter in the sky.

The Indigestible Triton: A collection of fantasy short stories, it was first published in 1949. In the author’s note, readers come to know that it is a psychiatric case study written by one Dr Rene Lafayette on his most unique patient Bill Greyson. The novel sees Bill Greyson commit himself to a sanitarium to escape family, but escapes and gets trapped in an underwater kingdom.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter