IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Lilly Singh to be guest at virtual book tour of Priyanka Chopra's memoir
Lilly Singh(Instagram)
Lilly Singh(Instagram)
books

Lilly Singh to be guest at virtual book tour of Priyanka Chopra's memoir

Ahead of the release of her 'Unfinished,' actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced the first four dates of the virtual book tour of her memoir.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:36 PM IST

Ahead of the release of her 'Unfinished,' actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced the first four dates of the virtual book tour of her memoir. The former Miss World shared that the four-day-long tour will begin on February 9 on Instagram. She also announced the four special guests for each day of the virtual tour.

The guests include her singer husband Nick Jonas, comedian-YouTuber Lilly Singh, American author Glennon Doyle, and the editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful.

The 'Baywatch' actor went on to pen down a long note about the virtual tour of her long-awaited memoir 'Unfinished.'

"It's a dream and truly humbling to announce the first four dates of the virtual book tour for my memoir, #Unfinished, available around the world February 9th," she wrote in the caption.

"@glennondoyle, @lilly, @nickjonas and @edward_enninful help me kick off the tour, and I can't think of a better, or more inspiring, group of people to help me introduce this labour of love to the world," she added.

The 38-year-old actor also shared that all those who sign up for the US events will receive a signed copy of the book.

"AND when you sign up for any of the US events, you'll also receive a signed copy of the book (while supplies last & US shipping only)! Head to the link in bio to get your tickets now, and stay tuned for additional dates and events outside of the US and UK," Jonas whote in her caption.

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that "It gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment when you tick off something from your bucket list".

The book 'Unfinished' traces the collection of personal essays, stories and observations by Priyanka as an actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Lilly Singh(Instagram)
Lilly Singh(Instagram)
books

Lilly Singh to be guest at virtual book tour of Priyanka Chopra's memoir

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Ahead of the release of her 'Unfinished,' actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced the first four dates of the virtual book tour of her memoir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dorah Sitole(Instagram)
Dorah Sitole(Instagram)
books

South Africa's trailblazing Black food writer Dorah Sitole dies of virus

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:40 PM IST
South Africa's trailblazing Black food writer Dorah Sitole's latest cookbook was widely hailed in December as a moving chronicle of her journey from humble township cook to famous, well-traveled author.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Unsplash)
Representational image. (Unsplash)
education

Students tell story of Gurgaon through lives of 19 people

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Students tell story of Gurgaon through lives of 19 people
READ FULL STORY
Close
Audrey Truschke and her book, The Language of History: Sanskrit Narratives of Muslim Pasts(Instagram/Amazon)
Audrey Truschke and her book, The Language of History: Sanskrit Narratives of Muslim Pasts(Instagram/Amazon)
art culture

Audrey Truschke's new book to analyse Sanskrit texts of Indo-Muslim history

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:09 PM IST
The book, "The Language of History: Sanskrit Narratives of Muslim Pasts", seeks to collect, analyse, and theorize Sanskrit histories of Muslim-led and, later, as Muslims became an integral part of Indian cultural and political worlds, Indo-Muslim rule as a body of historical materials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myth, relations between India and China, and reflections on the identity of an ethnic group feature on this week’s list of good reads.(HT Team)
Myth, relations between India and China, and reflections on the identity of an ethnic group feature on this week’s list of good reads.(HT Team)
books

HT Picks: The most interesting books of the week

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:46 PM IST
This week’s list of compelling reads includes a collection of myth and folklore, an account of relations between India and China, and an anthology that reflects on the identity of an ethnic group displaced by Partition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naipaul is not a contributor but his prickly presence can be sensed in the collection:VS Naipaul in a picture dated 9th November, 1968.(John Minihan/Getty Images)
Naipaul is not a contributor but his prickly presence can be sensed in the collection:VS Naipaul in a picture dated 9th November, 1968.(John Minihan/Getty Images)
books

Review: The Book of Indian Essays edited by Arvind Krishna Mehrotra

By CP Surendran
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Many of the well-known essays in this anthology still look and feel new.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni(Courtesy the publisher)
Author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni(Courtesy the publisher)
books

Interview: Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Author, The Last Queen

By Simar Bhasin
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The author says she wanted to present Queen Jindan Kaur, regent of the Sikh empire from 1843-46, and mother of the last Maharaja, Dalip Singh, in all her complexity and humanness
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lalitha Lajmi with Yasser Usman, author of Guru Dutt; An Unfinished Story.(Yasser Usman)
Lalitha Lajmi with Yasser Usman, author of Guru Dutt; An Unfinished Story.(Yasser Usman)
books

Essay: Frozen in time and memory; Conversations with Guru Dutt’s sister

By Yasser Usman
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Yasser Usman writes about Lalitha Lajmi’s contribution to his book, on the film maker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over the course of his career, spanning nearly fifty years, Archer has published over 37 titles and sold over 275 million copies around the world.(Wikimedia Commons )
Over the course of his career, spanning nearly fifty years, Archer has published over 37 titles and sold over 275 million copies around the world.(Wikimedia Commons )
books

Jeffrey Archer returns to HarperCollins in major three-book deal

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:17 PM IST
HarperCollins is delighted to announce a major three-book deal for World English Rights with internationally bestselling author Jeffrey Archer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
William Shakespeare 's play Macbeth - Act I Scene III: The Three Witches. Artist: Richard Westall; engraver: Stow.(Getty Images)
William Shakespeare 's play Macbeth - Act I Scene III: The Three Witches. Artist: Richard Westall; engraver: Stow.(Getty Images)
books

Review: Weird by Olga Khazan

By Sankar Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:09 PM IST
A semi theoretical look at weirdness that includes multiple types of outsider narratives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of East and West," the 38-year-old actor said in a statement.(Amazon)
"I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of East and West," the 38-year-old actor said in a statement.(Amazon)
books

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir 'Unfinished' to release in February

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas' long-awaited book debut, "Unfinished", will hit the bookshelves on February 9, publisher Penguin Random House India announced on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The interest in the book is the result of a renewed desire to understand a U.S. that is in the midst of a civil cold war,” said Wang Wen, executive dean of Renmin University’s Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies.(Bloomberg)
“The interest in the book is the result of a renewed desire to understand a U.S. that is in the midst of a civil cold war,” said Wang Wen, executive dean of Renmin University’s Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies.(Bloomberg)
books

A $2,500 book on US decline is suddenly a must-read in China

Bloomberg, China
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:58 AM IST
After chaos engulfed the U.S. Capitol last week, some Chinese intellectuals found themselves searching for copies of an out-of-print book to make sense of events. “America Against America” forecast the U.S.’s decline due to domestic conflicts more than 30 years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Jhumpa Lahiri to Oprah’s non-fiction, here are 3 most anticipated books of 2021(Twitter/QPBooks)
From Jhumpa Lahiri to Oprah’s non-fiction, here are 3 most anticipated books of 2021(Twitter/QPBooks)
art culture

From Jhumpa Lahiri to Oprah Winfrey, here are 3 most anticipated books of 2021

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:05 PM IST
  • If you are a bibliophile like us who ranks their years according to the number of great new books being published, here is a literary gold mine with 3 of the most anticipated books of 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
A book on the effect of India’s lockdown, and volumes on two personalities - a forgotten freedom fighter, and an auteur of Hindi cinema -- are on this week’s list of recommended reads.(HT Team)
A book on the effect of India’s lockdown, and volumes on two personalities - a forgotten freedom fighter, and an auteur of Hindi cinema -- are on this week’s list of recommended reads.(HT Team)
books

HT Picks: The most interesting reads of the week

By HT Team | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:50 PM IST
This week’s reading list features a book on a forgotten freedom fighter who also did much for immigrant rights in the US, another on a legend of Hindi cinema, and a volume on the devastation the lockdown has wreaked on India’s poor
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Pallavi Raghavan(Courtesy HarperCollins)
Author Pallavi Raghavan(Courtesy HarperCollins)
books

Interview: Pallavi Raghavan, Author, Animosity at Bay: An Alternative History of the India-Pakistan Relationship

By Chintan Girish Modi | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:44 PM IST
We will have a calmer relationship with our history if we understand that the past cannot be used to justify and perpetuate the grievances of the present
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP