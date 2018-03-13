Malala Yousafzai’s next book ‘We Are Displaced’ will talk about what it means to be a refugee

Nobel peace prize winner Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai has announced her next book “We Are Displaced”. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers has acquired the rights of the book, which will focus on the refugee experience and is described as an introduction for young readers to “what it means to lose your home, your community, and the only world you’ve ever known.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Yousafzai will begin by recounting her own experience, and then share the personal stories of those she has met on her journeys to various refugee camps and the cities where refugee girls and their families have settled.

“What tends to get lost in the current refugee crisis is the humanity behind the statistics. We hear about millions of refugees, hundreds of migrants trapped on a boat or in a truck, but it’s only when a truly shocking image appears in the news that people consider what’s really going on.

“I know what it’s like to leave your home and everything you know. I know the stories of so many people who have had to do the same. I hope that by sharing the stories of those I have met in the last few years I can help others understand what’s happening and have compassion for the millions of people displaced by conflict,” Malala said in a statement.

“We Are Displaced” will be published on September 4. Malala is best known for her best-selling memoir “I Am Malala: How One Girl Stood Up for Education and Changed the World,”. The book ranked on the New York Times best-seller list.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more