Mansi Gulati’s book ‘Yoga And Mindfulness’ launched by VP Venkaiah Naidu

Famous yoga exponent and author, Mansi Gulati launched her book, ‘Yoga and Mindfulness’ yesterday. The book was launched by the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu amidst the presence of Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sonal Mansingh and Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha Manoj Tewari, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Conference Hall, Vice President’s House.

Mansi Gulati addressed the audience and spoke about the benefits of yoga. She said her book ‘Yoga and Mindfulness’ revolves around the fact that yoga, is not mere asanas, but anything you do with mindfulness and dedication is yoga. This book aids in making yoga a part of your daily life. It explored the linkage between physical exercises and mindfulness. The book helps in understanding the philosophy behind yoga and also illustrates with the aid of pictures how the various asanas are executed. The benefits of every asana are also listed.

Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu advised the youth to shun a sedentary lifestyle, junk food and stay healthy and also called upon people to make yoga an integral part of their daily routine to combat lifestyle diseases which have acquired menacing proportions. He stressed that yoga would help in combating severe stress, lifestyle diseases and helps the overall well-being of an individual.

Congratulating the author, he added “I am delighted to release the book, ‘Yoga and Mindfulness’, which provides a broad and comprehensive overview of yoga and its benefits. This book by Mansi Gulati, a well-known yoga exponent, will further enrich the enormous literature and body of work on yoga. Written in simple language and from a user’s perspective, the book will come in handy for beginners as well as regular yoga practitioners. I would like to compliment Mansi for her untiring efforts to popularise yoga.”

