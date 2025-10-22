‘Poetry: Animal Kingdom and I’ by Sukrita Paul Kumar

I am inside the shellhard and so protectivemy neck so fragileI keep it pulled backsecure under a canopyiron strong

Away fromchitter chatter battling voicesclanging swordsthundering clouds

I am a happy tortoiseA bearing of steelover a bodywoolly and soft witha soul that never dies

Don’t I have to carryThe whole earth on my back

*

Pregnant with memory (Shutterstock)

I know not when I took a turnin the womb of my mother

I know the momentswhen I howled as I came out of the floating paradise

I am an elephantpregnant heavily with that memorymoment on moment

In search foreverfor the lost bliss

Hanging on hope as the peg of memory

*

A spec in this humongous universe (Shutterstock)

That’s the grain of truth I carry heavy on my fragile back

With the ant behindone behind anotherthe line is longthe journey short but arduous

It falls again and yet againrolled back over and overmany times over

The goal is visible but never reached

I am an antI keep going

*

I open my eyes wide (Shutterstock)

I see you put your finger on your lips

I raise my finger tooput it on my lips

Your chatter goes onmine stops

You close your eyesto lynching, to murderto rape

I open my eyes wideto what you are blinded

*

P.S.

I am a Human

Someone who hearswhat they say,

Someonewho has norealisation of selfas they do

***

