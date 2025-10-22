‘Poetry: Animal Kingdom and I’ by Sukrita Paul Kumar
Sukrita Paul Kumar, the guest editor of Indian Literature, the bi-monthly journal of the Sahitya Akademi, presents a selection of her new poetry
I am inside the shellhard and so protectivemy neck so fragileI keep it pulled backsecure under a canopyiron strong
Away fromchitter chatter battling voicesclanging swordsthundering clouds
I am a happy tortoiseA bearing of steelover a bodywoolly and soft witha soul that never dies
Don’t I have to carryThe whole earth on my back
*
I know not when I took a turnin the womb of my mother
I know the momentswhen I howled as I came out of the floating paradise
I am an elephantpregnant heavily with that memorymoment on moment
In search foreverfor the lost bliss
Hanging on hope as the peg of memory
*
A spec in this humongous universe
That’s the grain of truth I carry heavy on my fragile back
With the ant behindone behind anotherthe line is longthe journey short but arduous
It falls again and yet againrolled back over and overmany times over
The goal is visible but never reached
I am an antI keep going
*
I see you put your finger on your lips
I raise my finger tooput it on my lips
Your chatter goes onmine stops
You close your eyesto lynching, to murderto rape
I open my eyes wideto what you are blinded
*
P.S.
I am a Human
Someone who hearswhat they say,
Someonewho has norealisation of selfas they do
***
