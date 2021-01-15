Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir 'Unfinished' to release in February
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas' long-awaited book debut, "Unfinished", will hit the bookshelves on February 9, publisher Penguin Random House India announced on Thursday.
The memoir aims to take readers through Chopra Jonas' childhood in India; her teenage years in the US, living with extended family in the Midwest, Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career.
"I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of East and West," the 38-year-old actor said in a statement.
According to the publishing house, the book will be an "honest account of the challenges" Chopra Jonas faced navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood.
She won the Miss World pageant in 2000 and three years later made her Bollywood debut with "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy".
The actor went on to star in movies like "Aitraaz", "Fashion", "Barfi!", "Mary Kom", for which he earned a best actress National Award, and "Bajirao Mastani", among others.
After spending over a decade in Hindi film industry, she headed to the West with ABC series "Quantico", which aired in 2015.
Two years later, Chopra Jonas made her Hollywood feature film debut in Dwayne Johnson's "Baywatch", which she followed up with movies "A Kid Like Jake" and "Isn't It Romantic?".
The actor recently wrapped shooting of rom-com "Text For You" in London.
She is set to star in Netflix film "The White Tiger", on which she also serves as an executive producer alongside Emmy-winning director Ava DuVernay.
The actor is also set to star in "The Matrix 4", Amazon thriller series "Citadel", produced by Russo Brothers, and "Sangeet", an unscripted series co-produced with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.
Chopra Jonas will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir 'Unfinished' to release in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A $2,500 book on US decline is suddenly a must-read in China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Picks: The most interesting reads of the week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interview: Pallavi Raghavan, Author, Animosity at Bay: An Alternative History of the India-Pakistan Relationship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Review: A Time for Mercy by John Grisham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Review: Venkatesa Suprabhatam by Venkatesh Parthasarathy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A retelling of Jungle Book without the colonial baggage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a new book, insightful thoughts on readying for life’s final exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Enfield journey: A new book explores a bumpy ride into history
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simon & Schuster drops book by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Essay: On Lahore by Metro, a photobook by Faizan Ahmad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Book analyses still life paintings of Jogen Chowdhury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Essay: How to read in a restless world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kaustubh Sonalkar’s book ‘Fetch Your Own Coffee’ Becomes the National Best-seller
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Picks; New Reads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox