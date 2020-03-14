Remembering Stephen Hawking: Books and quotes from the scientist that prove his genius.

books

English theoretical physicist, author and cosmologist, Stephen William Hawking, who had made science and mathematics his lifelong friends, passed away on March 14, 2018.

The world famous physicist, who had the answers and explanations to some of the most complicated questions about the universe, was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 1963, during his first year of research. However, it could never deter him from the strong will and determination he had towards the bigger cause.

Throughout his life, he tried to understand the vastness of space and write as much as he can about it. He authored several books to make it easier for the laymen to understand various phenomenon. On his second death anniversary, here’s a look at some of his most famous works:

A Brief History Of Time: The book deals with fundamental questions that might trouble any space enthusiast. It talks about the beginning of time, how it run backwards or if the universe has boundaries. The book was first published in 1988

The Grand Design: Published in 2010, it talks about some of the most intriguing mysteries of the universe. These include the universe’s beginning, the nature of reality and others.

My Brief History: In 2013, Stephen published a memoir, recalling his journey from post-war London boyhood to his years of international acclaim and celebrity. It also talks about his marriage, his struggles and his claim to fame.

The Universe In A Nutshell: The 2001 book is another work from the great physicist. The book, considered to be sequel of A Brief History of Time, deals with Gödel’s Incompleteness Theorem and P-branes.

Black Holes and Baby Universes: An essay book written in 1993, Black Holes and Baby Universes is a collection of essays and lectures written by Hawking. He discusses about black hole thermodynamics, special relativity and other topics in this book.

Apart from his books, Stephen is also remembered for his great words, describing the universe in the easiest terms possible. Here are some of them:

Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see, and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious.

We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special.

If you believe in science, like I do, you believe that there are certain laws that are always obeyed.

The usual approach of science of constructing a mathematical model cannot answer the questions of why there should be a universe for the model to describe. Why does the universe go to all the bother of existing?

I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road.

