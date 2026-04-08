Report: Ragas by the River 2026

The rhythmic beat of drums welcomed music lovers to The Riverview Retreat, nestled along the tranquil Kosi River in Corbett, Uttarakhand — the venue for the third edition of Ragas by the River held from 21st to 23rd March. The Ragas by the River Legend Award was presented to Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia (in the picture). (Courtesy Ragas by the River) Kutle Khan and his troupe opened the festival in true rock star fashion with crowd favourites like Chhaap Tilak and Mast Qalandar. A lively khartal jugalbandi followed, drawing the audience into rhythmic applause. His powerful voice carried through a string of beloved tracks, including Sajna Tere Bina, Ali Maula, Piya Re, Afreen Afreen, and Yeh Jo Halka Halka. The audience sang along, many rising to their feet. Though the crowd craved more, he brought the evening to a fitting close with Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. A lavish gourmet spread — featuring Kashmiri wazwan, Italian, and Pan-Asian cuisine — awaited guests thereafter.

Kutle Khan and his troupe opened the festival in true rock star fashion. (Courtesy Ragas by the River)

The next morning unfolded in stark contrast. Gentle strains of ragas by Armaan Khan created a serene atmosphere. After rendering a soul-stirring Raag Miya ki Todi, he captivated listeners with Ab Mori Naiya Par, Albela Sajan Aayo Re, and Yaad Piya Ki Aaye. He also performed Qubool, which he composed for the 2025 film Haq, and Aaoge Jab Tum from Jab We Met. The 22-year-old son of Ustad Rashid Khan spoke about making Hindustani classical music more accessible: “It’s not rocket science — it’s something anyone can appreciate if they try.” After breakfast, Kumaoni singer-songwriter Nikhil Saklani presented a vibrant set of Uttarakhandi folk and Pahadi songs on the sunny lawns. Following the Covid-19 lockdown, Saklani had travelled across villages in his home state, rediscovering traditional music and sharing its cultural context through an Instagram series. His performance blended storytelling with music. One composition addressed environmental challenges in the region. Another narrated how news of Lord Ram’s victory reached certain villages 11 days late —explaining why Diwali is celebrated later in Uttarakhand. He also recounted tales of mythical forest fairies and sang about a man-eating tiger that once terrorised the region, drawing in Jim Corbett himself. An original piece on life in the mountains rounded off his set, as audiences enjoyed traditional Garhwali cuisine for lunch. By evening, a gentle breeze swept across the lawns of the festival’s hospitality partner, Taj Corbett Resort & Spa, where a stunning riverside stage had been set up. Actor Shekhar Suman, the master of ceremonies, opened proceedings with an impressive speech. “Where else would you find a setting like this?” he remarked, before quoting Sahir Ludhianvi. This year’s theme, Celebrating Legacies, honoured the gharanas and maestros who have shaped India’s musical heritage. Accordingly, The Ragas by the River Legend Award was presented to Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. (Courtesy Ragas by the River)

As the sun dipped below the horizon, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash took the stage. Their sarod recital featured Chhaap Tilak and ragas Jhinjhoti and Durga, marking the festival of Eid. “The kids and their fascination for tigers is the reason why we started coming so frequently to Corbett. It’s wonderful to have an amalgamation of nature and music coming together. It’s unusual and rare for us to play in this kind of setting and interact with the audience, which we can do here,” said Amaan Ali Bangash. “This place is as real as it can get. The festival is a kind of a homecoming as I have been here for all three years. It has been an honour and a pleasure,” he added. Ustad Amjad Ali Khan followed, opening with Kabini from Celebrating Our Tigers, before moving into Ekla Cholo Re and Ganesh Kalyan. Mid-performance, he demonstrated the unique technique of playing the sarod with his fingernails. A magical moment unfolded as three generations joined him on stage — his sons and grandsons, Zohaan and Abeer — beginning with a stirring rendition of Vande Mataram. The evening continued with Kaushiki Chakraborty’s tribute to six iconic female artists. Declaring herself “a proud rebel feminist,” she wondered why maternal legacies often go unrecognised. Her repertoire honoured legends like MS Subbulakshmi, Gauhar Jaan, Noor Jehan, Shobha Gurtu, Kishori Amonkar, and Begum Akhtar. After dinner, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia captivated the audience with an engaging performance. Beginning with Raag Bageshri and moving into Raag Hansdhwani, he also paid tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain with Lotus Feet. He concluded with Pahadi Dhun, reflecting on how the flute feels most at home in nature. The night ended on a lively note with retro tracks by Goa-based band A26.

Kaushiki Chakraborty pays tribute to six iconic female artists. (Courtesy Ragas by the River)