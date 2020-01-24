e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Books / Review: Bending Over Backwards by Carlo Pizzati

Review: Bending Over Backwards by Carlo Pizzati

A keyboard slave on a world trip seeking a cure for chronic backache ends up gaining much more

books Updated: Jan 24, 2020 19:38 IST
Swati Rai
Swati Rai
The Hindustan Times
The right balance: Sadhus marking International Yoga Day at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, on June 21, 2018.
The right balance: Sadhus marking International Yoga Day at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, on June 21, 2018.(Biju Boro/AFP)
         
216pp, 399; HarperCollins
216pp, 399; HarperCollins

“Yes, I’m a mess. I’m a screen-staring victim, like hundreds of millions of other people who have worked in an office, at a desk or a counter for most of their lives,” Carlo Pizzati says in the preface to Bending Over Backwards: A Journey to the End of the World to Find a Cure for a Chronic Backache. This is the starting point of Pizzatti’s quest to find a permanent solution to a nagging backache.

Around the time, the author is 40, in Rome, going through a rough patch professionally and personally, “beginning to feel the fatigue of twenty years in journalism…” Post failed therapies, he ‘stumbles upon the odd notion that a spiritual problem might be at the root of this chronic pain’. Voila! He decides to set out in search of the holy grail of that ‘perfect’ remedy. Pizzati’s condition is severe. ‘Spondylosis’ would be a commonplace term for the varied and scary vocabulary that he “recites as a rosary” to address his affliction. Think “Lordosis, Scoliosis, pulled psoas and a pinched coccyx nerve”, amidst the pedestrian “sciatica, carpel tunnel syndrome, cervical pain”! Fortunately, this morbidity only offers thematic scaffolding to his travelogue.

His medical tourism, of the adventurous, backpacking variety, enlivens this deeply personal and sometimes existential narrative. The seeker travels to different countries trying all kinds of experiments: “From Venice to Colorado, from California to the Cinque Terre, on to Buenos Aires, Cordoba and Mar del Plata in Argentina”. There’s Rome to Assisi, all the way to Mysore, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kovalam, among other cities in India. From a posturologist in Italy, to a masseuse with a “miraculous touch” in the rarefied mountain air of Boulder, to “techno-spirituality” in LA, to a trance-do deep in the forests, to an exorcist-shaman’s den near Buenos Aires, he tries them all. He finally zeroes in on something that suits him perfectly at an Ashtanga yoga centre in Mysore.

Throughout Pizzatti’s self-deprecating humour is evident as when he refers to his “frenemy”, his belly, who is “ambitious and never tires of wanting to grow.” Along the way, he meets a motley bunch of gurus and guides. “I know it sounds banal and is perhaps a cliché, I also came to India looking for answers,” he writes.

Bending Over Backwards then takes the reader on an exploration of another sub-plot, that of documenting the author’s evolving relationship with India. Becoming an observer of himself, Pizzatti records his reactions and responses to his internal tussle between reason and superstition. The writing on his journey towards healing grows more coherent and collected towards the end, perhaps mirroring his own state of mind. The author is clearly in no rush to supply readers with answers and is more interested in sharing his journey that, in its ‘bending’ analogy, underlines flexibility and openness.

Carlo Pizzati
Carlo Pizzati ( Mia Murgese Mastroianni )

Closure comes with an understanding of the personal and real meaning of ‘bending over backwards’ and with opening up to experiences without a fear of falling or of being uncomfortable. He acknowledges that in order to live a little, individuals have to accept and understand that death is the final reality.

This is a wise, witty and personal book that felt like it reflected this reviewer’s own beliefs on spirituality and “divine design”, rationality and superstition, and the physical and metaphysical aspects of healing. This is not a medical tome but the story of a personal quest engagingly told. The author’s statement that he does not intend to espouse meditation or yogic discipline as a ‘one size fit all’ quick-fix, lends credibility and an endearing authenticity to the roller-coaster narrative.

Watch: Books and Authors: A time of transition: Interview with Carlo Pizzati, author of Mappillai; an Italian son-in-law in India

Especially interesting is Pizzati’s revelation that while immersed in strenuous yogic discipline and meditating on hilltops, he had an explosive insight into his past births, which, in turn, leads to an encounter that will change his life forever. Read on!

Swati Rai is a communication skills trainer and freelance writer. She lives in Hyderabad.

tags
top news
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Latest Books News