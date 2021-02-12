IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Books / Review: Betrayed by Hope, a play on the life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt by Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Calcutta: An engraved illustration of Government House and Ochterlony Monument, Calcutta, 1890s. (Shutterstock)
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Calcutta: An engraved illustration of Government House and Ochterlony Monument, Calcutta, 1890s. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Betrayed by Hope, a play on the life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt by Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal

READ FULL STORY
By Paramita Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:03 PM IST
112pp, ₹399; HarperCollins
112pp, ₹399; HarperCollins

How does one engage with history without falling prey to the easy way of doing things; set the beginning, middle, and the end of a poet’s life one after the other like ducks in a row? Betrayed by Hope, a play on the life and work of the 19th century Bengali poet, Michael Madhusudan Dutt must, before all else, be commended for not being led by the relentless linearity of traditional history writing.

In their depiction of Dutt’s controversial life – enriched by his innumerable contradictions of being a “bad husband” and a literary powerhouse; an Anglophile who had to turn to his mother tongue to reach his full potential – and the mercurial movement of his work, authors of the play script, Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal, have worked with two devices.

First, they freed the figure of the poet from historicism and second, invented the character of a sutradhar, Rubina Rahman. Rahman is a young, Bangaladeshi Dutt scholar planning to make the poet her PhD subject. She is a self-avowed cosmopolitan and she freely and often admits her incapability to deal with the richness of her material.

Namita Gokhale (Courtesy the publisher)
Namita Gokhale (Courtesy the publisher)

The first device is a good one. Instead of watertight compartments of the past and the present, the play works, instead, by having Dutt’s 19th century life – primarily represented by the poet himself in his many letters to his friends, literary companions and mentors – collide with the present. The desired aim of having both time periods interpenetrate one another throws a light on the past through the eyes of a modern woman. That works well. It also seems to suggest, not without truth, that some Bengalis are still charmed by the idea of a post-colonial Bengali identity.

The problem, however, is this: Miss Rahman is trite and irritating. “A researcher’s journey is like that of a psychologist’s; one sees the literary works and becomes curious about the writer’s hidden self,” she says towards the beginning of the play. All through it, the hidden self she is most keen on unearthing are the skeletons in Dutt’s closet. She reads about his life and work, especially as they stand represented in the letters, rather superficially as an identitarian search. This is why she seems to see Dutt’s interest in other world literatures as being “pretentious” rather than internationalist.

Malashri Lal (Courtesy the publisher)
Malashri Lal (Courtesy the publisher)

A mapping of the twists and turns of his literary sensibility shot through with actual details of the poet’s life would have been more rewarding. In the second half of the book, Act III onwards, from the point when Dutt starts to mine his own language, the book starts to do that and the momentum picks up.

“Like Milton’s Satan, Madhusudan’s Meghnad [the reference is to Meghnadbadh Kabya, Dutt’s famous work on Ravana and the slaying of his son, Meghnad, by Lakshmana in the style of a Greek epic] drew up attention to his grand and heroic defeat but also opened up questions about power and justice being held by a privileged few. In the depths of his heart, did Madhusudan feel guilt towards the wife (his first wife Rebecca Thompson) he had abandoned in Madras...Was he turning his guilt into dramatic art by focusing on heroines, bold and accomplished in his shorter plays and poems?” asks the sutradhar.

In subsequent passages, Rahman also draws attention to Dutt – his mature work is a prefiguration of the post-Tagore wave of Bangla modernism -- giving Bengali its first sonnets and blank verse. But she redeems herself infrequently. One usually turns away in relief from what she has to say of him to what the poet says of himself in his letters.

There is not much the man hides. To his friend, Gour Das, Dutt gives examples of his fine European life and frequent changes of address from different cities of Europe; to his benefactor, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, he writes of his empty pocket and the possibilities of mortgage of his family estate in Bengal.

The play is a montage. The montage emerges through an alternation of the epistolary mode – with Dutt’s letters being read out by an actor playing him through different moments of his life – with the interventions of Rahman. In doing so, she seeks to set up an encounter between the past that is Dutt’s life and her 21st century present.

Dutt’s letters reveal his tragic life, which is perennially driven by hope even as it’s bedeviled by distress and despair. These letters, together with his poems – both the early English verses that are callow imitations of the English Romantics and his later Bangla oeuvre that is packed with groundbreaking inventiveness and power -- have been marshalled well by Gokhlale and Lal. What is, therefore, indicated is a Bengali literary sensibility that seeks to situate itself in the Goethean universe of weltliteratur or world literature.

By the end of his life – Dutt, 49, died in 1873 in penury – the poet was a broken man. But he showed new ways of what it meant to write poems in Bengal in Bengali.

Paramita Ghosh is the author of In A Future April. An independent journalist, she lives in New Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
An account of life in the Red Fort, another of life on death row, and a book of essays on India’s most iconic wild creatures all feature on this week’s list of recommended reads. (HT Team)
An account of life in the Red Fort, another of life on death row, and a book of essays on India’s most iconic wild creatures all feature on this week’s list of recommended reads. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks; Interesting new reads

By HT Team
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a lively first-hand account of life in the Red Fort, a collection of stories of people on death row in India, and a book that looks at 15 of the country’s iconic wild species
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Calcutta: An engraved illustration of Government House and Ochterlony Monument, Calcutta, 1890s. (Shutterstock)
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s Calcutta: An engraved illustration of Government House and Ochterlony Monument, Calcutta, 1890s. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: Betrayed by Hope, a play on the life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt by Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal

By Paramita Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:03 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
art culture

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The book, Mapping Love, by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will be published by Rupa Publications in May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading(Instagram/priyankachopra)
art culture

Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Author Kevin missal has reimagined the classic fable of Sinbad in his latest book.
Author Kevin missal has reimagined the classic fable of Sinbad in his latest book.
books

Author Kevin Missal: St Stephen’s allowed me to learn from varied people

By Naina Arora
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:58 AM IST
New Delhi Heroes or monsters, author Kevin Missal’s world has ’em all
READ FULL STORY
Close
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here(Twitter/NFL)
art culture

Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
READ FULL STORY
Close
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
For Dr Marcus Ranney, these tough times were apt to launch his book "At The Human Edge".(Amazon)
books

Dr. Marcus Ranney launches his book `At The Human Edge`

ANI, Mumbai (maharashtra) [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Dr Ranney's "At The Human Edge" celebrates the human body's amazing physical ability to adapt to the extreme conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The literary extravaganza brings together a feast of transformational perspectives and literary thought in its remarkable line-up featuring some of the world's greatest writers, thinkers and speakers. (Wikimedia Commons)
The literary extravaganza brings together a feast of transformational perspectives and literary thought in its remarkable line-up featuring some of the world's greatest writers, thinkers and speakers. (Wikimedia Commons)
books

Jaipur Literature Festival to be held virtually from February 19 to 28

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will be held virtually from February 19 to 28, its organisers announced on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Books on how to keep your brain fit and on driving change, and stories that examine desire make it to our reading list this week. (HT Team)
Books on how to keep your brain fit and on driving change, and stories that examine desire make it to our reading list this week. (HT Team)
books

HT Picks: New Reads

By HT Team
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:13 PM IST
This week’s list of interesting reads includes a book on making your brain resilient, another on understanding how to drive lasting change, and a collection of stories from a pioneer of feminist writing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mirza Ghalib’s grave in Nizammudin, New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)
Mirza Ghalib’s grave in Nizammudin, New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)
books

Interview: Mehr Afshan Farooqi, author, Ghalib: A Wilderness at My Doorstep

By Nawaid Anjum
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:07 PM IST
In her critical biography of Ghalib, Mehr Afshan Farooqi, Associate Professor at University of Virginia’s Department of Middle Eastern & South Asian Languages & Cultures, and daughter of late Shamsur Rahman Faruqi, analyses and interprets Ghalib’s Persian as well as Urdu oeuvre to understand why he didn’t publish half of his Urdu compositions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
books

Review: The Lost Heroine by Vinu Abraham

By Kunal Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:02 PM IST
PK Rosy is the first female actor of Malayalam cinema. However, scant regard is paid to her in the annals of film history in Kerala and beyond. Perhaps very little is known about her existence beyond select film circles. Last year, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala launched a film society named after PK Rosy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mother and child. (Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Mother and child. (Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
books

Review: What We Carry: A Memoir by Maya Shanbhag Lang

By Vrinda Nabar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:09 PM IST
A memoir that captures the author’s growing awareness that her mother has Alzheimer’s, and the ways in which this changes their relationship
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty drops ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi on Cancer Day(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty launches free e-Book 'The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle' in Hindi

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:11 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra unveils the Hindi translation of her and nutritionist Luke Coutinho’s co-authored book ‘The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle’ on World Cancer Day 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Muslim girls in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. (Shutterstock)
Muslim girls in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. (Shutterstock)
books

Review: The Curse; Stories by Salma

By Syed Saad Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The author’s fictional universe revolves around the lives of Muslim women in rural Tamil Nadu and how they navigate patriarchal constraints
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashutosh Rawal is deeply in love with the culture, traditions and management systems of Japan &amp; proudly calls himself "Japan Bhakt".
Ashutosh Rawal is deeply in love with the culture, traditions and management systems of Japan & proudly calls himself "Japan Bhakt".
books

Aspiring Indian author dedicates his book to people of Japan

PTI, Ahmedabad, India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Ashutosh Rawal, who is about to publish his book on his experiences in Japan is a strong supporter and advocate of Japan & Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP