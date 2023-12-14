Review: Fire Bird by Perumal Murugan

Only a gifted author can immerse a reader in the magic of everyday life. In this realm of literary sorcery, Perumal Murugan emerges as a masterful conjurer. In his hands, the ordinary becomes a canvas upon which he paints a vivid tapestry of the human condition. The quest for land: In the Firebird, Marimuthu embarks on a journey to Tamil Nadu’s Kongu region. (Shutterstock)

His latest novel, Fire Bird – its original title Aalandapatchi means a mystical bird – ably translated from the Tamil by Janani Kannan, won the 2023 JCB Prize for Literature. A poignant tale of a man seeking permanence in a world where displacement is inevitable, Fire Bird’s protagonist Marimuthu embarks on a journey in search of agricultural land after the shocking split of his family’s farm. His quest for a place where he can establish a home for his newly-formed nuclear family takes him to the Kongu region. Threading through this tale of hope and sustenance is the perennial question about what unfolds in the lives of individuals when their connection to the land is forcibly severed. This is particularly so for a farmer.

Through the alchemy of his prose, Perumal Murugan transforms the mundane into the extraordinary, weaving a tale that resonate with the universal rhythms of human experience. A literary virtuoso, he steers readers to recognize the magic that resides in the unassuming moments of their own lives, even when it seems like everything is falling apart. In this case, it is how most of us, including Murugan himself, who draws from his personal experiences, inexorably chase the elusive concept of permanence. This incessant need to find an unyielding footing in the world, both physically and mentally, even when we are astutely aware that change is the only constant, forms the overarching theme of Fire Bird.

Yet, the allure of this novel extends beyond its examination of the innate human desire for stability and constancy. For Murugan, Muthu’s narrative, intertwined with the tale of his wife Peruma, serves as a vehicle to explore everything from communalism and gender to sexual desire and pleasure. Informed by a keen understanding of caste dynamics, the author empowers his Marimuthu to rise above bigotry inherited from the family that has now abandoned him.

As the protagonist travels with his helper, who is from the ati-shudra community, the reader learns of the complex reasons that led to the split, the preference for male offspring, and the culture of the traditional feudal system that plays out in the power dynamics between the brothers. The family’s patriarchal framework affects both females and males, with how they are treated depending on their positions in the hierarchy. In one shocking moment, the elder brother attempts to sexually molest Peruma. All this eventually drives Muthu to seek a new life elsewhere.

As Marimuthu’s initial discontent transforms into a happiness rooted in liberation, Murugan underscores the idea that life inherently involves instability and change and that certainty is a mirage. He describes the futility of the pursuit of permanence, pointing out that while the quest for everlasting stability may initially appear successful, the truth is that growth comes through change. Only those within the confines of a coffin truly settle; the living must embrace constant evolution.

All that said, in this tale of ambivalence, it is Peruma, Muthu’s wife, who turns out to be the titular firebird or alandapatchi. Carrying an unwavering commitment to her own sense of self, she implores her husband to leave immediately so as to ensure their pride is not hurt anymore. In the end, Murugan might have written Muthu as his protagonist, but it is Peruma who comes across as the more impressive character.

Woven within an intricate narrative, the story unfolds through a tapestry of smaller stories. It’s non-linear nature may lead to moments of disorientation but this deliberate vagueness also proves to be an asset prompting the reader to engage in introspection, questioning, and re-evaluation. If you find comfort in the unsettling, then Fire Bird is the perfect read.

Takshi Mehta is a freelance journalist writing on entertainment and culture.