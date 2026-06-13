Review: India and Network Centric Warfare by Kartik Bommakanti

Network-centric warfare is a military theory that harnesses the power of information technology and leverages the advantages of computing networks in cyber, electronic, and space warfare. With the constant evolution of warfare, the platforms and networks of deterrence and coercion too are evolving. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Palestine war, India’s Operation Sindoor, and the United States’ Operation Epic Fury have demonstrated the heightened importance of Network Centric Capabilities (NCW) in achieving information control and dominance to confuse, limit, and disable an adversary’s strategic choices and tactical options. The Observer Research Foundation’s Senior Fellow Kartik Bommakanti’s India and Network-Centric Warfare analyses the Indian armed forces’ capabilities in these technologies. It also provides a framework of integration of cyber, electronic, and space technologies into the armed forces, and looks at the integration of artificial intelligence and quantum technologies in specific areas.

Although the volume is largely focused on understanding and explaining the doctrinal, strategic, and tactical aspects of India’s network-centric warfare, the author adopts a comparative framework wherever necessary. For instance, India’s developments are constantly cross-referenced with those of the United States (US) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the flag bearers in developing these domain capabilities. The author has also cross-referenced the work of retired Indian armed forces officials Lt Gen Prakash Katoch and Col SC Narang, both of whom have organizational, practical, and now theoretical expertise in developing doctrines and practices. Apart from these names, however, there are very few scholars on both the civilian and the military sides who are addressing this complex, yet urgent subject. Bommakanti’s work, then, is extremely relevant and paves the way for future research.

The book’s descriptive chapters focus on the role, function, and evolving doctrinal understanding of cyber, space, and counter-space warfare. The application, utility, scope for development, and limitations of each of these subjects within the Indian armed forces is explained in detail, making this complicated topic easier to understand and more interesting from a layman’s perspective.

India and Network Centric Warfare is also a reality check for Indian policy-makers. The author’s comparative framework in describing Chinese and Indian space capabilities and his highlighting of the PRC’s sharing of information with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor should be an eye-opener for New Delhi. Although the Modi government sanctioned 3 billion USD in October 2024 for a Low Earth Orbit-based SmSat constellation for space-based surveillance, India recognized the urgency and importance only after Operation Sindoor. The author points out that China already has another mega constellation of SmSat, called “Thousand Sails,” for its allies such as Pakistan. India’s LEO SmSat constellation, with an estimated size of just 52 satellites, will only be launched by the end of 2029. This is just one of the many instances when the book provides a reality check on India’s limitations in network-centric warfare.