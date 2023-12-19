Review: Mind & Music: Demystifying Thumri Maestros by Meenakshi Prasad

Books on music are often written either about its practical or theoretical aspects. Music & Mind: Demystifying Thumri Maestros focuses on the psychological aspect of classical Hindustani music, especially the thumri genre. Author Meenakshi Prasad, herself a thumri singer trained under Vidushi Savita Devi, is a postgraduate in psychology. This book, that explores the influence of psychology in the emergence and success of an artist, combines the author’s excellence in her subject and in the realm of music.

Covering a time span of more than a century from the period of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan to contemporary living legends like Pt Chhannulal Mishra and Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, to name a few, the author finds a relative consistency in the outlook and psychological dimensions of exponents. “Apart from excellent guidance and thorough riyaaz (practice), there were certain psychological factors, they believed, that made them a healthy and balanced personality; a primary requirement for becoming a great artiste. Hereditary exposure, family support, and various development factors were some of the strong psychological pillars, which helped them emerge as a successful artist,” she writes.

Vocalist Pt Ajoy Chakraborty performing in Kolkata on January 26, 2017. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO)

Classical Singer Begum Akhtar (KK Chawla)

The book underlines the importance of the guru-shishya parampara (teacher-disciple tradition) and its contemporary relevance. The parampara, the author states, is one of the unique features of the Indian art tradition, especially Indian music. The guru is more than someone who teaches a specific subject pertaining to a particular skill or art; he or she is also a guide, counsellor, and parental figure, who inculcates values as well as experimental and specific knowledge. Indeed, the guru reveals the meaning and purpose of life and the tradition itself helps to transform learning and education into knowledge that’s continually developing. This is precisely why we need more gurukuls like the ITC-SRA (Sangeet Research Academy).

Explaining the idea of innovation, she quotes Lubart: “The Eastern view of creativity considers music as an expression of personal truth and self-growth.” Prasad explains that Indian classical music focuses on discovery and emphasises the harmony and balance between raga and tala. “The ragas form the fabric of melodic structure, while the tala measure the time cycle. The raga gives artists the palette to build the melody form of sounds, the tala provides a creative framework for rhythmic improvisations using time,” she says, adding that “aesthetic balance” is the unity between raga and tala. All of this means that Indian thought views true creativity as a process of understanding and enlightenment and not just a product of mass entertainment.

The book excels in its explanations of how the psychological experiences of stalwarts helps them create something new even as they are singing. They penetrate the surface of perception to reach the obscure logic underneath and become creative with the hidden connections between thoughts, feelings, and impulses. Citing eminent psychologists, she then quotes musicians who second the same thoughts with their statements. She moves from Feist and Barron’s idea that “Openness to experience is one of the five factors of personality, and is fundamental to creativity” to talk about the death of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan’s wife that compelled the genius to pour out his heart in his immortal thumri, Yaad Piya ki aaye/Ye dukh saha na jaye.

Bade Ghulam Ali Khan in a picture dated 29 January 1964. (HT Photo.)

Manjari Sinha is a senior music critic.