Review: Taiwan Travelogue by Yáng Shuāng-zǐ

At first, Taiwan Travelogue , winner of the 2026 International Booker Prize, seems to be exactly what its title suggests. Readers will find themselves swept up, especially, by its luscious descriptions of food. But read a little deeper, and there emerges something more complex — a novel about the dynamics between coloniser and colonised.

Presented as an English translation of a contemporary Mandarin translation of a text originally written in Japanese, on the surface, the novel, which cleverly juggles with linguistic and narrative lenses, might almost be seen as a return to postmodernism. But by looking at the question of what is lost, altered, and reclaimed in translation, and who eventually gets to tell a country’s story, it reveals its very contemporary preoccupations. The blurring of the lines between fiction, translation and historical record is what makes Yáng Shuāng-zǐ’s work fascinating.

The book opens with an introduction by Hiyoshi Sagako, a fictional, Taiwan-born Japanese scholar, who recounts how she passed the manuscript of the original Japanese text to a Ms Yáng Jo-hūi. This manuscript is the “travelogue” written by a mid-20th century Japanese novelist, Aoyama Chizuko, as she travelled through Japanese-occupied Taiwan. Chizuko grows increasingly fascinated by the island’s food, culture, and people. Accompanying her on the journey is her interpreter Chizuru, a young local woman. The professional arrangement becomes increasingly emotionally complex. As Chizuru guides Chizuko through Taiwan’s culinary and physical geography, she becomes indispensable. She envisions her employer’s cravings even before they are spoken of, and carefully curates the Japanese woman’s experiences. Chizuko, in turn, grows increasingly infatuated, eventually coming to view Chizuru as her closest companion. Then, as Chizuru guides Chizuko across the island, the narrative gradually shifts from a straightforward travelogue into something more politically charged.

Yáng Shuāng-zǐ’s descriptions of food, translated into English by Lin King, are wonderfully vivid. Chizuko moves through Taiwan with a “monstrous” appetite for its food, landscape, customs, and people. Word pictures of elaborate meals and detailed observations of the cuisine make the reader absolutely ravenous. But as Chizuko enthusiastically consumes everything placed before her and Chizuru painstakingly explains the history of each dish and how it is prepared – from Kue-tsí (roasted seeds) and muǎ-ínn-thng (jute soup) to bah-sò-png (braised mince pork rice) – the actual story focused on matters of class and colonialism emerges.

Beneath her warmth and hospitality, Chizuru is distant. Chizuko observes that the younger woman rarely opens up, wearing her politeness like an unreadable Noh mask. Initially, she refuses to share the same dining table. Later, despite their growing closeness, she never forgets the employer-employee dynamic. However generous or affectionate Chizuko is, she cannot escape the role of the privileged coloniser even as Chizuru remains one of the subjugated peoples. Even as Taiwan Travelogue lays out a rich spread of twelve-course meals overlaid by conversations capturing the textures of 1930s occupied Taiwan, it never allows either Chizuko or the reader to forget the imbalance of the former’s interactions with Chizuru. The deeper Chizuko’s affection for her interpreter grows, the clearer are the limits of their relationship.

In its early chapters, like Chizuko, the reader too is seduced by the island’s cuisine, beauty, and busy streets. But as the months pass during the character’s year-long stay, there dawns an understanding of the parallels between Chizuko’s humongous appetite and urge to document with the rapaciousness of colonialism.