Review: The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman

After an emotionally heavy adventure in The Last Devil To Die (2023), the gang is taking a break from investigating. Joyce is busy planning her daughter’s wedding, Elizabeth is grieving, Ibrahim is giving therapy to a rather unlikely client and Ron is just… being. But when Joyce’s son-in-law’s best man disappears after asking Elizabeth’s help to find who tried to kill him, the gang has to dust off their investigation skills, because another mystery is afoot, and this one hits closer to home. With an impossible fortune at play and suspects who will stop at nothing to get a hold of it, time is of the essence.

Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron may be retired — but in Richard Osman’s The Impossible Fortune , relaxing is the last thing on their minds. This time, The Thursday Murder Club is facing a puzzle that’s as labyrinthine as it is hilarious, and as explosive as it is tender. Five books strong in series, Osman once again proves that life doesn’t have to end when you grow old — and that with friendship, mischief, and cake, life — and murder — never loses its charm.

As always, Osman weaves a plot that spreads wide, full of red herrings, quirky characters, and delightful surprises. “Crime as a genre transcends genre because you can tell any story,” Osman said in an interview with Hindustan Times, and his Thursday Murder Club series is concrete evidence of this. While murder and investigation drive the plot, what truly grounds the story is its emotional resonance. Readers are invited into the minds of the characters, and over time, we come to understand them more deeply — mirroring the growth of their friendship.

But what makes the Thursday Murder Club series irresistible are its members, each of them distinctly memorable. From diverse backgrounds — an ex-spy, an ex-nurse, a still-occasionally-practicing psychiatrist, and a trade-union leader — they come together to contribute textured perspectives to the storylines. Osman brings out the best of each character, adds moments of gentle rebellion, and provides plenty of good-natured fun to make every story humorous. Across this fifth instalment, the characters feel familiar yet fresh. Peppering in moments like Elizabeth’s increasing empathy and Joyce’s struggle to balance family obligations with her newfound passion for investigation, Osman shows that you can grow even in old age. These increasingly layered portrayals elevate the gang beyond “mystery club members” to a vibrant cast that readers genuinely care about, cheering them on, worrying for them, and finding relief through every development and unexpected twist.

The Impossible Fortune brilliantly balances plot and pacing. While it is slow to start, once things get going, the story finds its rhythm and moves briskly, making for a perfect binge read. Each chapter leads to the next one with cliffhangers and revelations. The changing perspectives and multiple storylines keep readers hooked and wanting more. As Osman has mentioned before, the promise of his books is that the mystery will always be solved by the end — which gives him room to have fun and tell other smaller stories along the way.

The author never loses sight of the human heart at the centre of the story. Even though the characters navigate personal challenges and the dilemmas of old age, he renders them with warmth and humour. Even plot twists, Osman opens quiet spaces for reflection, allowing characters — and readers — to pause, laugh and connect. “When things are noisy, and everyone is asking to look at something right this instant, we mustn’t forget all the things still going on in quiet corners,” he writes. “There’s the news, and then there’s life.” The delicate balance of suspense, comedy, and empathy is what makes The Impossible Fortune and the whole series, more than just a puzzle to solve. It becomes a tale of friendship, loyalty, and the small, meaningful moments that make life richer, even in the shadow of crime.