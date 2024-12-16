Review: We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

As someone who enjoys The Thursday Murder Club series, I was sad to learn that Richard Osman was setting the squad aside for a bit to focus on a new team. But having fallen in love with the author’s storytelling, I was keen to see the new direction he was planning to take. We Solve Murders, his latest release, takes you across the world on a mystery ride with laughs, tears, and tension for company. Playground of the super rich: A view of Marigot Bay in St Lucia (Shutterstock)

Gone is the comforting vibe of The Thursday Murder Club’s Cooper’s Chase. Here, Osman invites the reader into the world of mega-rich celebrities who live life on a completely different plane, one full of private islands, jets and invite-only lounges at destinations like St Lucia and Dubai.

The protagonist is Steve Wheeler, a retired London cop now living in Axley, a small English town. While he does the odd bit of investigative work, he prefers to follow his routine. The habits that structure his life and his mind include the pub quiz, his favourite bench across the lake, and the cat that waits for him on his sofa. They are what bring him comfort after the death of his wife, Debbie. The catching of murderers and criminals is the stuff of his past, and he has passed on this legacy to his daughter-in-law, Amy Wheeler. As a private security officer, Amy is always on the move and is currently on a private island trying to keep the second-best-selling author in the world, Rosie D’Antonio, safe from a Russian oligarch, who is trying to kill her.

This was supposed to have been an easy job. All Amy needed to do was stay off the radar for a bit and then go back home to her husband, Adam. But when a dead body and a bag with a million dollars turns up and she is framed for not one, but three murders, she must prove her innocence. And when the people she trusted start disappearing, she must turn to her safety net, her father-in-law, Steve, for help. With Rosie tagging along, Steve and Amy set out across the world to prove her innocence and to catch the culprit who is now also attempting to kill Amy.

Often, in the cosy mystery genre, the mystery, although central to the plot, is not that intense. It is mainly food for the characters to work together and give the readers laughs and tears. That seems to be the case with this title too. While the mystery and the suspense are clever and keeps you flipping the pages, it gets predictable at points. Anyone who has read a bit of Agatha Christie can very easily guess a few of the plot twists. But then, here the mystery is really secondary as it is the characters and their relationships that take centre stage.

One thing that was a significant upgrade was the style of crime involved. While The Thursday Murder Club features relatively low-stake mysteries, We Solve Murders takes it up a notch. By mixing influencer culture, ChatGPT and other contemporary phenomena with the usual money-laundering and murders, Osman manages to create a mystery that stays tense till the end.

The author writes with colossal love and respect for humans with all their quirks and shortcomings and his true mastery lies in crafting unforgettable and eccentric characters. Each of them becomes fuller as the book progresses and once you reach the end, you want more. Consider Steve, who, neck-deep in grief, isolates himself in his little world, or Amy, whose rough upbringing has hardened her against the world, fearing it will hurt her once again. Then, there’s Rosie, a glamorous and flamboyant Jackie Collinsesque author, and a cat called Trouble, no further explanations needed.

Another highlight of Osman’s work is the multitude of storylines that work together seamlessly. While the main cast is busy solving the case, the supporting cast also thrives. The characters on the side also feel real and have their own problems and stories. You root for them too throughout the book. “If you don’t feel loved, it’s difficult to feel anything at all,” states the narratorial voice and indeed, this book effectively underscores the importance of community.

Osman makes writing a good book seem easy. In that sense, he’s the Beyonce of literature. His writing is witty and humorous, yet lined with the deeply human topics of grief and loss. Beneath the jokes and tense plotlines are lines that slice your heart. The deadpan British humour is also delightful.

Overall, We Solve Murders has warmth, makes you laugh, and has a mystery that keeps you hooked till the end. It is definitely recommended for those who enjoy cosy mysteries, quirky characters and a race across the world (on a private jet, of course).

Rutvik Bhandari is an independent writer. He lives in Pune. He is a reader and a content creator. You can find him talking about books on Instagram and YouTube (@themindlessmess).